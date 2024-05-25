Party leader Mmusi Maimane said former President Nelson Mandela would vote for BOSA if he were still alive

Maimane told his supporters at his final election rally that Mandela’s vision had found a new home with BOSA

The leader added that to see change, South Africans needed to stop looking backwards and start voting for the future

Mmusi Maimane said Madiba's vision lives within BOSA. Images: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg and Per-Anders Pettersson

Mmusi Maimane said Madiba's vision for South Africa has found a new home with BOSA.

BOSA’s final election rally

Maimane told his supporters that if Nelson Mandela were still alive, he would vote for BOSA.

He spoke at the party’s final election rally at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 24 May 2024.

Mmusi Maimane urges citizens to vote for the future

According to Sunday World, Maimane said Mandela ran his race, and the time had come for a new leader to deliver on Madiba’s vision:

“If you want President Maimane in the country, you need to turn out and vote and put us in the room where we would bring change for all people in South Africa.”

Unlike the ruling party, the BOSA leader added that BOSA wanted citizens to vote for the future, not the past:

“They will ask us to vote for our ancestors and look backwards. We must free ourselves from liberators who want to take us back to the darkness.”

