IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa applauds Jacob Zuma for emphasising that people should not rush to use violence

Hlabisa commended Zuma and called him a true leader for his words to his supporters

He also noted that the leadership Zuma displayed is what South Africa needed at the moment

IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa calls former president Jacob Zuma an ideal leader SA needs. Images: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images and Michele Spatari / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa has lauded former President Jacob Zuma for his recent call to members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MKP) to refrain from using violence amid ongoing disputes over election results.

Hlabisa highlighted this appeal as an example of the responsible leadership that South Africa requires during such tumultuous times.

MKP emerged as the biggest winner in the 2024 general elections.

Zuma urges supporters not to be violent

Addressing the current political climate in KwaZulu-Natal, Hlabisa emphasised the significance of Zuma's statement in encouraging peaceful and lawful approaches to resolving electoral grievances.

"You know, MKP is a factor in KwaZulu-Natal. Currently, the MKP has an issue with results. But what makes me happy as of late is the MKP is following proper procedures."

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika praised the MKP for initially disputing the results with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and subsequently taking their grievances to the courts:

"Today, they announced that they have gone to the court of law to challenge the results. That is the right thing to do because courts are there when you have a complaint.

"Go to the courts of law, present your story, and I'm confident that our courts will give a satisfactory verdict regarding the evidence that will be presented."

Legal processes and resolving disputes

Hlabisa underscored the importance of adhering to legal processes to resolve disputes and expressed confidence in the judicial system's ability to deliver fair outcomes.

He referenced the precedent set by Kondo Sizwe, another party that has gone through the legal process to address electoral grievances.

"It will eventually come into a situation that yes, we have won or we have lost in the court of law. What else must be done?"

Highlighting Zuma's recent remarks, Hlabisa commended the former president for advocating against violence.

"There was one statement said by [Zuma] today where he said people must not rush and want to use violence. I really commend him for that statement as of today.

"I don't want to say anything about other days, but that statement to me said this is the responsible leadership we need from all leaders in our country."

Hlabisa highlighted the consequences of violence

Hlabisa reiterated the devastating consequences of violence, including destruction and loss of life, and stressed the necessity of promoting peace and stability in the nation.

"By every means and every effort, let us encourage our people not to resort to violence. Violence results in the destruction and death of people. No one wants that to happen again in our country."

Hlabisa's remarks are critical as South Africa continues navigating political tensions and upholding democratic processes.

His commendation of Zuma's call for non-violence reminds us of the essential role of responsible leadership in maintaining peace and order.

MKP surprises with solid performance

Briefly News previously reported that netizens believed the IFP's poor performance in the 2024 general election was due to the conflict between the ANC and the MK Party.

The party's Chief Whip Narend Singh admitted that he did not foresee the MK Party doing as well as it did.

Some social media users advised the party to consider joining a coalition with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal.

