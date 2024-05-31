Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi Roasts the ANC As Vote Counting Continues
- Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has dragged the African National Congress (ANC) for filth as vote counting continues
- The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is still counting votes from the general elections, which happened on 29 May
- Mzansi has been mocking the Eastern Cape as the numbers indicate that the ANC has a bulk of the votes at the moment
Controversial media personality Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi is having a field day with the African National Congress (ANC). The former music executive claimed that the ANC relies on the Xhosa tribalism to remain in power.
Nota reacts to ANCs dominance in EC
On X (Twitter), the outspoken music personality has been dishing out criticism at the ANC since the start of the election campaigns. Nota Baloyi recently dragged the party as vote counting continues.
As vote counting continues, all eyes are on the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website and news agencies.
The elections took place on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, and the IEC has already counted 55% of the votes.
Nota takes aim at EC's relationship with ANC
Mzansi has been slamming the Eastern Cape, as the numbers indicate that the ANC maintains dominance in the province. On his platform, Nota alluded to the ANC relying on the "Xhosa tribalism" to remain in power.
"I told you that Xhosa tribalism is all the ANC had left!"
Nota is a proud MK member
The personality declared that he is a proud uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party member.
During his interview on Politics Are Life with Harrison Mkhize, he clarified that he is not stupid, so he will vote for the MK.
On his social media account, Nota confidently stated that the MK has the ability to drastically harm the ANC.
“Under President Zuma, if we didn’t like a minister he got fired. People protested and things would happen. We were free to express our displeasure. The only party that’ll hurt the ANC is MK. The only way to defeat the dirty money that rules our country is by voting for Jacob Zuma!”
Nota Baloyi reacts to Jacob Zuma's car accident
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi has commented on the news of former President Jacob Zuma's car accident.
Jacob Zuma was involved in an accident on his way to campaign for uMkhonto we Sizwe party. Nota Baloyi shared a tweet that wished President Zuma a long life, and netizens joined him.
