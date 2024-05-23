Nota Baloyi made his political preferences clear during a recent interview on a YouTube podcast

The outspoken media personality stated that he will be voting for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK)

When asked why he chose the political party, Nota spoke of the time he wrote to an SABC radio station during Zuma's presidency

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Radio personality Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi spoke about the political party he will be voting for. Without hesitation, Nota stated that he would vote for the Jacob Zuma-led party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Nota Baloyi stated that he would be voting for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. Image: @notabaloyi

Source: Instagram

Nota discusses upcoming General Election 2024

Media personality Nota Baloyi was a guest on Politics Are Life, hosted by 5 FM's Harrison Mkhize. He told the world his position on the country's leadership.

Mkhize asked Nota which political party he would vote for, and he confidently said he would vote for MK.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm voting MK. I'm not stupid," Nota said.

Nota has never been a person to shy away from expressing his political views and addressing political leaders where necessary.

Why Nota will vote for the MK

The outspoken media personality mentioned that while Jacob Zuma was still president, he could write an open letter to the SABC directed at the radio station 5 FM, criticising them for not supporting black music.

"Under Zuma, I was able to write a letter to 5FM, sit across the board room tables with the managers at 5FM and give them the middle finger... because they weren't playing black music and tried to make black culture look too cheap to play on-air. Because it would scare away advertisers," Nota said.

Watch the video posted by @ThisIsColbert below:

Mzansi reacts to Nota's political beliefs

Reacting to Nota's remarks, Mzansi said he would be the perfect fit to represent the arts industry in South Africa.

@dhlaminicomfort:

"They must give Nota the Sport, Arts and Culture ministry."

@SyaCele:

"The Goat has spoken."

@nqobile_jiyane:

"A beautiful MK member who is smart and fearless."

@TheBlackMorty

"The Europeans descended and I am voting MK. Zulu nation, pay attention to detail."

Nota Baloyi reacts to Jacob Zuma's car accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, music executive Nota Baloyi commented on the news of former President Jacob Zuma's car accident.

Jacob Zuma was involved in an accident on his way to campaign for his new party, uMkhonto weSizwe. Nota Baloyi shared a tweet that wished President Zuma a long life, and netizens joined him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News