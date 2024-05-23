The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, said the Legislature can scrap the Ingonyama Trust

Her statements came after a high-panel discussion led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe recommended that the Trust be done away with

South Africans blasted Didiza and pointed their fingers at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of having a cowardly government

Thokoza Didiza said the Royal Family's Ingonyama trust can be scrapped. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, received a lot of flack on social media following her remarks about the Ingonyama Trust fund and the Legislature's power to end it.

Didiza talks about the Ingonyama trust

According to Scrolla.Africa, Didiza said in a recent interview on 22 May that the Legislature has the power and capability to scrap the Ingonyama Trust. The Ingonyama Trust is an area of land spread across KwaZulu-Natal under the administration of the Zulu Royal Family.

Didiza's statements followed an outcry from the Royal Family after former president Kgalema Motlanthe led a discussion panel that recommended abolishing the Ingonyama Trust. Didiza explained that the government would have to discuss the possibility of scrapping it with the affected communities before making any final decision.

South Africans are not happy with Didiza's statements

Netizens commenting on @ZANewsFlash's tweet were unimpressed with Didiza's words.

UnknownITellYou said:

"The Legislature also has the power to expropriate land without compensation."

Mzilankatha said:

"Ramaphosa's government is a government of cowards. They want to expropriate black-owned land to the exclusion of white-owned land."

Owen Ngcobo said:

"Ramaphosa in action. I'm telling you, Ramaphosa is up to no good."

Zipho Kwanda Khumalo said:

"Looks like the ANC's top structure is determined to take their party below 50%. Then again, I'm yet to meet a proud Zulu who will not defend our land even if it means dying."

Francois Charles Ngameni said:

"These people have been wanting this land forever. I wonder why this specific one."

