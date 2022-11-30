The Zulu Kingdom has partnered with the civil society group, AfriForum, to utilise Ingoyama Trust land better

The partnership was announced at the inaugural Zulu Kingdom Investment Conference on Tuesday

Some South Africans are sceptical about the partnership, while others say it might benefit the Zulu nation

DURBAN - AfriForum and the Zulu Kingdom are joining forces to advance the socioeconomic development of the Zulu nation and utilise the underused Ingonyama Trust. However, some South Africans are unhappy with the partnership.

Some South Africans are outraged that the Zulu Kingdom is partnering with AfriForum to develop underused land. Images: Darren Stewart & Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

This partnership was revealed at the inaugural Zulu Kingdom Investment Conference in Durban on Tuesday, 30 November.

According to TimesLIVE, the conference's objective was to discuss ways in which Zulu kingdom citizens could participate in the economy of their land under the control of the Ingonyama Trust.

“There are tracts of underutilised Ingonyama Trust land so we’re trying to put together our thinking about how we can mobilise Amakhosi to be economic development agents and champions," said Prof Musa Xulu.

Some South Africans are not convinced that the partnership will benefit Zulu people and believe AfriForum has ulterior motives. Here's what one person said:

@TTOfficialSA said:

"Black people must learn to stand on their own. I don't support this."

Xulu stated that the conference was formed after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was approached by a group of private individuals who presented the idea to him.

He added that AfriForum would bring in farming opportunities to ensure household food security since Amabatho have not productively used the land. According to AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, the organisation will only play an advisory role.

This is not the first time, AfriForum and the Zulu Kingdom have formed a partnership. In 2018, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini had a similar deal with AfriForum for agriculture development of Ingoyama Trust land, reported EWN.

Here's what South Africans have to say about the partnership:

@bigkoostar said:

"Afriforum is a white saviour. I feel sorry for those who still believe in this "kingdom"."

@SthabisoDwala said:

"The work was started by uMdlokombane but watch people who don’t like King Misuzulu try to spin this as a King selling out."

@biks8 said:

"This is a good thing - that land was sitting stagnant for years ... The locals can benefit immensely."

@karabop091 said:

"Afriforum is protecting the interests of its people at the expense of blacks. Watch the space."

@emekaezenwugo said:

"Potentially the most consequential event of 2022. Nation building is serious business. Praying it goes well with the Ingonyama Trust/Afriforum initiative. If it succeeds it is a win for the entire Southern Africa."

@Noncebamtwana said:

"The same land that women in KZN have been fighting to access, that land. And this is going to ensure socio-economic development how when AfriForum owns the land. Andadana!"

