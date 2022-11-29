PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

South African ministers, including Zweli Mhkize, Bathabile Dlamini and other politicians, dance the night away, and South Africa reacted to it

People give their opinions on seeing politicians getting down low at Bathabile's 60th birthday party

Some online users made fun of the video because South Africa is overrun with problems, and they looked happy

Zweli Mhkize, Bathabile Dlamini and other politician friends were captured on video having fun. The group was partying the night away without a care in the world.

South African politicians including Zweli Mhkize and Bathabile Dlamini were dancing their hearts out and people in South Africa got upset. Image: Twitter/tshidi_lee



Politicians gathered to celebrate Bathabile's 60th birthday. The video attracted negative attention as netizens did not appreciate their lavish s display while the country suffers.

ANC's Bathabile Dlamini dances with Zweli Mkhize and more SA politicians

Bathabile Dlamini and some of SA's most popular politicians, such as Carl Niehaus, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane, Zweli Mkhize, and Faith Muthambi gathered to party.

The minister danced with her friends and was beaming. Zweli even took part in a dance circle. Watch the full video posted on Twitter below:

People reacted to the video with negative feedback as they recalled politicians' reputation for corruption. Many did not appreciate that the politicians were celebrating with an expensive event and dancing while some people were suffering without resources.

@mickeydedrinker commented:

"That smaller nyana matter of her pension payout was sorted out."

@sibongilegwente commented:

"I can't believe this could be our leaders next month. Saze sasengxakin."

@Doctor_101Love commented:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa is busy consolidating the ground and lobbying branches while they're busy dancing. Next thing you hear is 'Cyril bought the Delegates'."

@SonyaS82483423 commented:

"Designer outfits and spending taxpayers money while the country is in a crisis ?"

@PhumlaneMkhize1 commented;

"Phakama incoming president of South Africa."

@khulilemlomdeen commented:

"People are dying on the streets and hospitals and they couldn't care less."

