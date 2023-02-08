Big Zulu's name was dragged through the mud when his side chick, Nomfundo "Queen Lolly" Shezi, revealed their relationship

Shezi spilt the tea and even went as far as detailing her bedroom experience with the Imali Eningi hitmaker

Queen Lolly gave Nkabi's bedroom skills a perfect score while mocking her other alleged man, Master KG, for failing to satisfy her

Big Zulu responded to Nomfundo "Queen Lolly" Shezi's claims about his bedroom skills.

Big Zulu says he doesn't know why Queen Lolly aired their bedroom moments. Image: bigzulu_sa

ZAlebs reports that Queen Lolly took to the YouTube podcast Omakhwapheni, dedicated to mistresses, to reveal that Nkabi knows his way in the bedroom. She ranked him a 10 out of 10 while taking a jab at her other lover, Master KG, by ranking him as low as 0.1.

Speaking to Daily Sun after he topped trends, Big Zulu cleared his name, saying:

“This woman is tarnishing my name. I don’t know why she’s saying all these things. I’d rather not comment."

Mzansi drags Master KG and Big Zulu's side chick

Famous Twitter user, @ChrisExcel102, shared a clip of Queen Lolly rating Master KG and Big Zulu's bedroom skills. Peeps took to the comments to lash out at the woman for airing the musicians' dirty laundry for all to see.

@DjInno4u said:

"That lady is very jealous and full of bitterness. That was very unnecessary."

@Aphelele_Dlamin shared:

"If men were the ones talking like this bekuzothiwa we are degrading women."

@realJack08 posted:

"What did Master KG see in her? These guys are millionaires but can't get top-tier women who will respect them even after a breakup. They always want to put their private parts in everything that walks. Do better guys!"

@LadySammyjoeL wrote:

"The results of sleeping with people who have nothing to lose."

@Gabadia8 reacted:

"So this is how some people want to be remembered."

@RuthZhuwawo added:

"She needs counselling."

In related news, Briefly News reported that Master KG's alleged side chick aired his dirty laundry in public. The woman, Lolli, appeared in the third episode of Omakhwapheni, a podcast dedicated to side chicks.

She revealed that she prefers Big Zulu concerning matters of the bedroom. She gave Big Zulu 10/10 for his performance and gave Master KG a lousy 0.1 out of 10.

The side chick also revealed that she clashed with Master KG's famous chick, Makhadzi. She said they fought at the Jerusalema hitmaker's house when they met.

