Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar shared a picture of herself looking like a dream in her new hairstyle

The South African singer chopped off her dreadlocks and looked stunning in a long black weave

Lady Zamar's picture post trended, with many people in awe of her beauty in the quote tweets section

Lady Zamar has not been able to live her life freely since she filed sexual assault charges against her ex-boyfriend Sjava.

Lady Zamar has shared a picture of herself looking stunning in her new hairstyle. Image: @lady_zamar

The court threw the charges out of court and ZAlebs reports that since then, Mzansi has stopped supporting her music career.

Peeps dislike her so much that every time she posts on Twitter, they mock her for dragging Sjava's name through the mud with her "false" accusations.

Did Lady Zamar cut off her locks?

Taking to Twitter after disabling her comments, the My Baby hitmaker shared a gorgeous snap. What was different about the picture was the absence of her dreadlocks, which were replaced by a long weave.

In the quote tweets section, it seemed like some people are not easily influenced by Sjava's fans' dislike for the star as they praised her new look.

@kamoo58876359 said:

"@Lady_Zamar is beautiful."

@Logan_SinoDyani shared:

"Umhle ❤️❤️❤️"

@Surprisingly22 posted:

"So unreal. You look stunning."

@PonchosHoney replied:

"Umuhle noma bangathini."

Lady Zamar's post came right after controversial Twitter influencer Mr Smeg was criticised for posting her pic.

@bizawe2 wrote:

"You can invite her for lunch but record the conversation for your own safety."

@khanyzow reacted:

"Outside beauty is vain. We need beauty from within too."

@NicolMJL also said:

"But not mature enough though."

@UsuthuOsuthu added:

"She will lay charges on you. Be careful."

Ntsiki Mazwai stands up for Lady Zamar amid backlash for "lying" about Sjava molesting her, Mzansi angry

In other stories, Briefly News reported that DJ Fresh confirmed that Ntsiki Mazwai paid the R200K ordered for the defamation case. However, that did not stop the poet from getting involved in the Sjava and Lady Zamar's molestation accusations.

According to IOL, Lady Zamar accused the former Ambitiouz Entertainment artist of sexual assault in 2017. Due to a lack of evidence, the charges were thrown out of court. Since then, South Africans dragged the star and labelled her a "liar."

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki said Mzansi peeps are no longer defending Sjava but bullying the Collide hitmaker.

