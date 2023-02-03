Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her official Twitter page to defend Lady Zamar after Mzansi peeps "bullied" her

The podcaster said people need to stop treating the singer horribly because she accused her ex-boyfriend Sjava of r*pe

Reacting to the tweet, Mzansi said until she apologises, they will not stop calling her out for the "lies"

It hasn't been a week since DJ Fresh confirmed that Ntsiki Mazwai paid the R200K ordered for the defamation case. But that has not stopped the poet from getting involved in the Sjava and Lady Zamar's molestation accusations.

Ntsiki Mazwai says people need to stop cyberbullying Lady Zamar. Image: @lady_zamar and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

According to IOL, Lady Zamar accused the former Ambitiouz Entertainment artist of sexual assault in 2017. Due to a lack of evidence, the charges were thrown out of court. Since then, South Africans dragged the star and labelled her a "liar."

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki said Mzansi peeps are no longer defending Sjava but bullying the Collide hitmaker.

"We are calling on the cyber bullying of Lady Zamar to stop ❤️ with the deepest humility. Thank you."

Mzansi is fuming at Ntsiki Mazwai for defending Lady Zamar

@zwelisibuyi said:

"Lady Zamar tarnished Sjava's career and to this date, she hasn't apologised. Sjava suffered a huge loss as a result. I don't feel sorry for anyone who lies about GBV to score whatever points they want to."

@KeithTopG shared:

"I agree, it has to stop. However, it's exceedingly troubling that you guys play down false r*pe accusations. People are losing their livelihoods because of these false accusations. Some are even committing suicide, we ought to be fair when seeking justice."

@siphocindi2 replied:

"There's no "cyberbullying" here. She must learn and others must take notes. Not so long ago, a young man from Kriel ended his life because of such accusations."

@SingzMom commented:

"We are calling for the "I believe you" campaign to end. Where is Amanda, Enhle and many others who made accusations on public platforms and left us hanging afterwards? Women should also be held accountable."

@StanleyPhoku also said:

"Calling people r*pists without evidence on Twitter is also a form of cyberbullying."

@NtateBenjiSir wrote:

"As long as our brother is still suffering from being labelled, we will keep telling her to apologise. We suffered enough with false accusations and the women never face consequences. Men are now saying now is enough. Re shap."

DJ Fresh reveals on Podcast and Chill that Ntsiki Mazwai finally paid R200K after losing their defamation case

In other stories, Briefly News reported that as expected, DJ Fresh brought havoc on Podcast and Chill's latest episode.

The famous DJ stepped in for MacG, who was not present. Fresh discussed every issue about Mzansi's celebville and didn't ignore his scandals, including Ntsiki Mazwai's defamation case.

According to The Citizen, DJ Fresh took legal action when Ntsiki was among the people who accused him of forcing himself on women in light of the "Me Too" movement. The verdict came out saying Ntsiki was in the wrong and had to pay R200 000 for legal fees incurred by DJ Fresh.

