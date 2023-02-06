A young woman is trending after claiming to be the secret daughter of US superstars R Kelly and the late singer Aaliyah

The video of the lady has gone viral on social media platforms as netizens shared their reactions to her claims

Some people hilariously shared that maybe it was a dare while other netizens laughed out loud at her wild claims

A video of a lady claiming to be R Kelly and Aaliyah's secret daughter is trending on social media. The young woman's claims sent social media into a frenzy.

Some netizens laughed out loud at the clip of the young lady while others straight up accused her of lying. R Kelly and Aaliyah used to date before the latter passed away. The US superstars reportedly didn't have any children together.

Netizens claim it was a dare

Peeps shared hilarious reactions to the young woman's claims. Some Twitter users even claimed she was dared to post the video.

@Jabotism wrote:

"Aaliyah's estate needs to send her a four-page letter and seal it with a cease and desist."

@ShaylaBGoode said:

"It was a dare. She won an iPhone."

@dbossamarachi commented:

"She is really unbothered."

@LeticiaWinstone wrote:

"LOOOOOOOOOOOOL. Why’s she doing this, omg."

@jay_bizzz said:

"My daughter just said that’s Biggie’s daughter. My daughter is 16. The only things she knows about Biggie are the fake 2Pac & Biggie T-Shirt she’s got."

@BleuAvianAllure wrote:

"2023 getting too disrespectful!"

@Hawt_Tamalee commented:

"She's trolling us... Have to be."

@if33lpink wrote:

"I have been brought to tears."

@_theEli_te added:

"Lowkey thought she was about to blow us away."

