Lady Du is making money moves and she dished out a few secrets about how other artists could follow in her footsteps

The Amapiano star, who is always giving finance tips on Twitter, opened her beauty parlour called WAWA LA BEAUTY

South African celebrities and peeps congratulated the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lady Du ignored all the negativity surrounding her on social media after K.O. seemingly dissed her in his freestyle, Forecast 23. The Amapiano sensation announced that her beauty parlour is ready for customers.

Lady Du announced that she is a beauty parlour owner. Mzansi celebs and peeps rushed to her comments section. Image: @djzinhle and @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that, even though this may come as a shock to many people, Lady Du has the qualifications to back up the new business venture.

“I don’t think you guys know all the things I studied, beauty being one of them. After school I studied beauty, travelled the world working on a cruise ship [and] my biggest dream was to own a salon. Music captured me, I focused on it, but now that I can do both, I took my savings, bought a house in the hood so I don’t have to pay rent. I wanted to bring the Sandton experience back to the hood.”

Lady Du celebrates finally finishing building her beauty parlour, WAWA LA BEAUTY

Taking to Twitter, Lady Du explained how she got the money to fund the beauty business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

On Instagram, the Umlando hitmaker shared a video showing the interior design and Mzansi celebs like DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz rushed to the comments. The couple didn't say much but let Lady Du know they were happy for her by typing a simple "congratulations."

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@LordKrispy98 said:

"Congratulations, May God continue to shower you with blessings."

@g_mapaya shared:

"This is amazing and I wish you all the best."

@brandon_banele replied:

"The love you have for Thema, siyabonga ❤️"

@NduMncube posted:

"Please open manje okunye senokubona ngendlela. I want to come."

@CSwalo wrote:

"May God bless you with this journey ❤️"

@MRP_CARROT reacted:

"I love the fact that you are really smart. Keep pushing."

@sifisokamabece also said:

"From the capital city of Vosloorus to the world. I'm speechless Wawa!! Salute to you my sister."

@kamobombe also shared:

"Well done babes ❤️"

@keitukgonyape added:

"I love you so much. You are an inspiration to many women. Independence all the way mama ❤"

K.O drops new freestyle Forecast 23, takes a jab at Ntukza and Lady Du, SA reacts

In other stories, Briefly News reported that there's no stopping K.O, it seems. After the rapper ruled 2022 with his smash hit, SETE, he is back with another banger.

The former Teargas member dropped a fire freestyle on Thursday, February 2. In the song titled Forecast 23, the star disses other artists such as his former Teargas bandmate, Ntukza and Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du.

The new single trended on Twitter and Instagram as music fans discussed why K.O had to go so hard in the song. Lady Du's name also topped the trends list as many wonder what she did to the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News