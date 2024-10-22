Emtee ranted about his record label delaying the release of his album D.I.Y 3 , expressing frustration over a lack of response

The rapper compared his current situation to his time at Ambitiouz Entertainment, which he said never kept him waiting for a project

Social media users reacted, questioning why Emtee is not fully independent and criticising his past decisions

Social media users have weighed in after rapper Emtee's rant about his record label. The star said the record label has been delaying the release of his album D.I.Y 3 without any explanation.

Fans weigh in on Emtee's rant

The streets of social media have been buzzing since Emtee opened up about what is delaying the release of his highly-anticipated album.

The Logan hitmaker took to his social media pages to vent about the situation. He said the record label had not done anything for him for the past year. He even noted that Ambitiouz Entertainment was much better because it never made him wait a year without dropping a project. Part of his post read:

"Every day, I ask one question, 'When is my album dropping?', no answer. Just some excuse from people I thought were genuine. "I was never a lazy artist. I just need a team that won’t steal from me."

Social media users react

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on the issue. Responding to another post shared by MDN News on X, many questioned why Emtee is not signed to his record label.

@prettyboiii_ix said:

"But you put yourself in that😭"

@MajahAtm commented:

"Those niggaz ain't feelin ya fr."

@moneyhungeron added:

"Aren't you free now? Like independent?"

@NzouSamanyanga8 wrote:

"Who are you talking about I thought you were independent."

@Mayo6Tee commented:

"Was actually wondering whatsup with that deal."

@TheGeopol added:

"Emtee fumbled Ambitious, he was too greedy, now he’s left begging to be noticed."

@SterlingArcherI commented:

"Thought he had his own record label?"

@Ding5018 said:

"Very soon this young man is going to Ricky Ricky himself if they can't put him in rehab."

