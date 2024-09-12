Lolli Native has announced his departure from Emtee Records, citing Emtee's social media posts as a reason

In a statement, Lolli thanked Emtee for their time together and wished the label and its artists success

Fans on social media supported Lolli Native's decision, with many predicting he will thrive at other record labels

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Lolli Native has announced his exit from rapper Emtee's record label Emtee Records. The star shared a statement on social media confirming his exit.

Lolli Native has announced his exit from Emtee Records. Image: @lolli_native

Source: Instagram

Lolli Native leaves Emtee Records

Emtee Records and Lolli Native's partnership has come to an end. The star explained in a statement that his decision to leave Emtee Records was prompted by the owner's posts on X.

Taking to his page on X, formerly Twitter, Lolli Native thanked the Logan rapper for the time they worked together. He also shared that he respected Emtee's decision regarding his release and wished the artists at the label well in their future endeavours. Part of the statement read:

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Emtee for his significant contribution to my career. During my time at Emtee Records, we accomplished a great deal together, and I fully respect his decision regarding my release. I wish Emtee Records and all the artists under its wings nothing but success in the future."

Fans respond to Lolli Native's resignation

Social media users seemingly welcomed Lolli Native's decision to leave Emtee Records. Many believe he will do much better at other record labels.

@IyandaM_ said:

"I wish you nothing but the best, nothing but the best, Native mfowethu. Big up, it was long overdue. Emtee will regret all of this one day."

@lucstheguy commented:

"I respect that bro you made the right decision I love Emtee always support him and you but what he did to you is wrong and that’s right what you did ❤️🙏"

@Yahkeem360 added:

"To Bigger and doper Things King. Whatever you do don't stop moving."

@tebogosebs said:

"Good that you left; he says he fired you; maybe he overdosed on cough mixture."

Emtee Records artist F-Eezy hits back at Big Zulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that F-Eezy took one for the team and wrote a diss aimed at his label head's rival, Big Zulu.

As the beef between Emtee and Big Zulu intensifies, it appears that it's all hands on deck as the feud spills over to their camps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News