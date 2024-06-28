Flash Ikumkani told his side of the story to Briefly News regarding his beef with rapper Emtee

The Johustleburg rapper took to Twitter to make claims about Flash Ikumkani owing him money

Denying Emtee's claims, Flash Ikumkani said he left the rapper's stable because he was traumatised by their lifestyle

Flash Ikumkani has responded to Emtee's silent jabs on social media. In his most recent rant, Emtee said Flash owes him money and will whip him with a belt if he does not pay. Now, Flash has set the record straight and told his side of the story.

Flash denies Emtee's claims of owing him money

Flash Ikumkani exclusively spoke to Briefly News and addressed his sudden beef with Emtee and why the star claims he owes him money.

The Johustleburg star tweeted about Flash Ikumkani and said he would not let their beef go until he paid up.

"I’m not letting things slide. I invested in that man. Ima hit him up, and he has to pay me," said Emtee. He further stated, "When I see Flash, Imma whip him with a belt."

Flash responded to this and said he got co-signed by Emtee on 17 January 2021, but he had already started pushing his music and shooting music videos.

"I paid R20,000 for the music video for Mhluzi. Emtee introduced me to Ofentse, and we pushed. In three months we made 100K views which is when I decided to drop Mhluzi remix and I paid R15,000. That got 25k views in one day.

"I was pushing myself while under Emtee Records, but Emtee helped me out on social media a lot. He has a large following, so he posted about me almost every week. That is how I got many followers and views. But I was the one paying for my content. I did a lot of yhings using my money. He only helped me get exposure."

What went wrong between Emtee and Flash Ikumkani?

So, where did their relationship go wrong? Well, Flash explained to Briefly News that after Emtee's friend and manager, Lebohang 'Lebo' Maswanganyi passed away, Flash Ikumkani walked away from the rapper's label.

This was because he was traumatised by their lifestyle. Flash thought he was surrounded by hustlers who were serious about chasing dreams.

"After his friend died, I decided to leave the label because I was traumatised. I looked up to them. When I saw their lifestyle, I was so disappointed. I thought when I met Emtee or any big artist, I was going to blow up because I was ready. I had a lot of songs already. Even my hit song Mhluzi, I paid for PR to get the song playing on TV. So I was dissappointed with a lot of things so I decided to just leave them."

