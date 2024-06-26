Emtee has stirred some drama with a former friend and rapper, Flash Ikumkani, accusing him of owing him money

The Manando rapper claimed that he invested in the up-and-coming hip-hop artist, but his career never took off

According to reports, people close to Emtee made it a point to open doors for Flash, as per their agreement

Rapper Emtee demands a refund from the up-and-coming rapper Flash Ikumkani. The Manando rapper claimed that he had invested a lot of money and time in getting his rap career up and running.

Why Emtee is beefing with Flash Ikumkani

On his Twitter account, Emtee stirred some drama with his cryptic tweets aimed at rapper Flash Ikumkani, accusing him of owing him money.

"I’m not letting things slide. I invested in that man. Ima hit him up, and he has to pay me," said Emtee. He further stated, "When I see Flash, Imma whip him with a belt."

What really transpired between Emtee and Flash Ikumkani

According to ZiMoja, those close to Emtee claimed that the rapper made it a point to open doors for Flash, as per their agreement. But when his career failed to take off, Flash and Emtee parted ways.

"Emtee invested financially in him as a label and manager should for their artist. He paid for studio time, music videos, image branding, etc."

The friend also claimed that Flash had bad mouthed Emtee and said he never did anything for him.

"They no longer work together, but Flash is still speaking badly of him. He started going around saying Emtee had done nothing for his career and that is not true."

