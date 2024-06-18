Emtee and J Molley Spark Excitement With a Sneak Peek of New Music: “We've Been Waiting for Hits”
- South African hip hop stars Emtee and J Molley have shared that they are working on new music together
- The two hitmakers have been spending some time in the studio, and they even shared a snippet of what they have in store
- Hip hop music lovers have reacted to the videos, with some expressing excitement and confidence in Emtee
Emtee and J Molley have something in store for their fans. The two rappers have been busy in the studio with their producer, cooking what many anticipate to be hits.
SA hip hop stars link up in studio
Two of the most notable South African hip hop musicians, Emtee and J Molley, are gearing up for the release of their project.
The rappers have been sharing some of their content in the studio for a while now. They recently shared some pictures and a video on Instagram with a caption that suggests they are working on a joint mix tape.
"Whole gang tapped in! Bouta give y’all the craziest collab tape the game has seen. Trap babies."
J Molley and Emtee share preview of new music
The Manando and the Seven Bottles hitmakers shared a little preview of what they have in store for their fans.
The gossip page @MDNnewss shared a video of J Molley singing the song, Emtee vibing to it, and their producer.
Mzansi amped up for Emtee and J Molley's project
Hip hop music lovers expressed excitement for this collaboration. Some replied and said they have confidence in Emtee.
Others questioned if J Molley's suicide tweets were not a stunt.
@NtateWilliams replied:
"Glad he's back and having a good time again."
@_Lolo_Pat said:
"I trust Emtee."
@_Owen_10_ asked:
"So, the suicide video was just for content?"
@ishy_msipa said:
"Emtee is just effortlessly good."
@__ThapeloM said:
"They better cook, we have been waiting for hits."
@__T_touch questioned:
"Can't wait. When does this get released?"
J Molley denied fishing for sympathy
In a previous report from Briefly News, 24-year-old rapper J Molley denied speculations that he was fishing for sympathy following his suicide attempts.
A Twitter (X) user claimed that the rapper will be receiving sympathy features now that he had suicide attempts.
J Molley said he doesn't seek any sympathy because he has worked with some of the biggest rappers in Mzansi.
