South African hip hop stars Emtee and J Molley have shared that they are working on new music together

The two hitmakers have been spending some time in the studio, and they even shared a snippet of what they have in store

Hip hop music lovers have reacted to the videos, with some expressing excitement and confidence in Emtee

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Emtee and J Molley have something in store for their fans. The two rappers have been busy in the studio with their producer, cooking what many anticipate to be hits.

Emtee and J Molley have fans amped up for their collaboration. Image: @emteethehustla, @hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

SA hip hop stars link up in studio

Two of the most notable South African hip hop musicians, Emtee and J Molley, are gearing up for the release of their project.

The rappers have been sharing some of their content in the studio for a while now. They recently shared some pictures and a video on Instagram with a caption that suggests they are working on a joint mix tape.

"Whole gang tapped in! Bouta give y’all the craziest collab tape the game has seen. Trap babies."

J Molley and Emtee share preview of new music

The Manando and the Seven Bottles hitmakers shared a little preview of what they have in store for their fans.

The gossip page @MDNnewss shared a video of J Molley singing the song, Emtee vibing to it, and their producer.

Mzansi amped up for Emtee and J Molley's project

Hip hop music lovers expressed excitement for this collaboration. Some replied and said they have confidence in Emtee.

Others questioned if J Molley's suicide tweets were not a stunt.

@NtateWilliams replied:

"Glad he's back and having a good time again."

@_Lolo_Pat said:

"I trust Emtee."

@_Owen_10_ asked:

"So, the suicide video was just for content?"

@ishy_msipa said:

"Emtee is just effortlessly good."

@__ThapeloM said:

"They better cook, we have been waiting for hits."

@__T_touch questioned:

"Can't wait. When does this get released?"

J Molley denied fishing for sympathy

In a previous report from Briefly News, 24-year-old rapper J Molley denied speculations that he was fishing for sympathy following his suicide attempts.

A Twitter (X) user claimed that the rapper will be receiving sympathy features now that he had suicide attempts.

J Molley said he doesn't seek any sympathy because he has worked with some of the biggest rappers in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News