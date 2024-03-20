Dance sensation Skomota was seen in the studio cooking some new music

A video of the star inside the studio recording some new music went viral after being on social media

Many netizens shared their opinions regarding the dance sensation being in the studio making some music

Dance sensation Skomota was in the studio recording music. Image: @motheo99

Source: Twitter

Viral dance sensation Skomota has made headlines once again, and this time he has ventured into doing something different in his career than just being a dancer that entertains people.

Skomota in studio making music

Social media is buzzing as the viral dance sensation Skomota trended again. This was after the star's rate card was leaked online, and many netizens were talking about how expensive he was.

Recently, Skomota's video in the studio cooking up some new music went viral on social media after a Twitter (X) user @KabeloMohlah02 on his timeline and captioned that Skomota is cooking.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Skomota's viral video '

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@thuso_thelejane wrote:

"We will jam on this I know."

@cia_nash joked:

"Lol let the man cook."

@zumapaulos said:

"Skomota is on auto pilot, literally."

@Khuliso_Mabuda commented:

"Someone take the pots before they get burned."

@MLilliahn_Nunga responded:

"He's cooking hit in there."

@Nomagugu_xo commented:

"Y’all are not serious shame."

@NathiSibiya8 mentioned:

"I feel sorry for him yazi."

@CryBMotsepe replied:

"Money is looking for him not the other way round, a very rare luck."

@Nonksv wrote:

"And some folks will pay just to see him dishing up this food."

@Iam_Ncebaa wrote:

"I’m not even curious about the end product."

Source: Briefly News