Global site navigation

Drunk Skomota Video Goes Viral, Mzansi Expresses Mixed Reactions: “Take Skomota Home Please”
Celebrities

Drunk Skomota Video Goes Viral, Mzansi Expresses Mixed Reactions: “Take Skomota Home Please”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Skomota trended after Mzansi saw a video of him drunk and stumbling
  • The TikTok sensation had seemingly had too much to drink when he staggered across some people at an event
  • Mzansi was in stitches at Skomo's video, with some mocking his excessive alcohol consumption

PAY ATTENTION: "AI for Journalists: Power Up Your Reporting Ethically" FREE Online Workshop by Rianette Cluley, Briefly News Editor-in-Chief. REGISTER NOW

Skomota was recorded drunk and stumbling at an event
A video of drunk Skomota at an event left Mzansi in stitches. Images: Skomota
Source: Facebook

Skomota couldn't handle his alcohol when he was captured staggering across a crowd at a wedding. The famous dancer had Mzansi in stitches, saying his alcohol consumption was no child's play.

Skomota stumbles across a crowd

Our boy, Skomota is having the time of his life and reaping the rewards of his viral dance moves.

The dancer and now-budding musician was captured at a wedding staggering across a crowd. What's more, is that people had their phones out recording Skomo for another viral moment.

Read also

2 White men dance in Limpopo rural areas to upbeat music, SA loves it: "We are happy souls"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Previously, Ngwana Sesi admitted that he regretted being a celebrity, saying the lifestyle was not for him - eish.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video

Netizens are in stitches watching Skomota struggle to keep balance, saying alcohol is not child's play:

Ish_Izzo said:

"One thing about Ngwana Sesi, he never said he was a celebrity. He doesn't even know what's going on around him, he just lives his life, so unbothered."

willy_shau wasn't surprised:

"Nothing new here. That's originally him."

mosweu_lebogang posted:

"I'm sure he just found out that he's famous."

TshxpoFS trolled Skomota:

"That's what happens when Ice Tropez finds chicken intestines and pap in your stomach."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't too pleased about Skomo's video:

Read also

Cassper Nyovest spotted driving new Mercedes-Benz, SA gives mixed reactions: "It is very ugly"

DonMasakala claimed:

"His friends don't love him."

MelikhayaPants1 asked:

"Can his manager just stop him from embarrassing himself?"

unrulyuniversal was curious:

"Isn't he tired of being mocked? Or has he already sold his dignity for clout?"

busiwe_bubu wrote:

"Take Skomota home, please."

Skomota meets DJ Tira

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the dance sensation meeting DJ Tira at an event.

The men shared a warm hug and received cheers from some fans, while others claimed that Tira's behaviour toward Ngwana Sesi was off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel