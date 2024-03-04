Skomota trended after Mzansi saw a video of him drunk and stumbling

The TikTok sensation had seemingly had too much to drink when he staggered across some people at an event

Mzansi was in stitches at Skomo's video, with some mocking his excessive alcohol consumption

A video of drunk Skomota at an event left Mzansi in stitches. Images: Skomota

Skomota couldn't handle his alcohol when he was captured staggering across a crowd at a wedding. The famous dancer had Mzansi in stitches, saying his alcohol consumption was no child's play.

Skomota stumbles across a crowd

Our boy, Skomota is having the time of his life and reaping the rewards of his viral dance moves.

The dancer and now-budding musician was captured at a wedding staggering across a crowd. What's more, is that people had their phones out recording Skomo for another viral moment.

Previously, Ngwana Sesi admitted that he regretted being a celebrity, saying the lifestyle was not for him - eish.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video

Netizens are in stitches watching Skomota struggle to keep balance, saying alcohol is not child's play:

Ish_Izzo said:

"One thing about Ngwana Sesi, he never said he was a celebrity. He doesn't even know what's going on around him, he just lives his life, so unbothered."

willy_shau wasn't surprised:

"Nothing new here. That's originally him."

mosweu_lebogang posted:

"I'm sure he just found out that he's famous."

TshxpoFS trolled Skomota:

"That's what happens when Ice Tropez finds chicken intestines and pap in your stomach."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't too pleased about Skomo's video:

DonMasakala claimed:

"His friends don't love him."

MelikhayaPants1 asked:

"Can his manager just stop him from embarrassing himself?"

unrulyuniversal was curious:

"Isn't he tired of being mocked? Or has he already sold his dignity for clout?"

busiwe_bubu wrote:

"Take Skomota home, please."

