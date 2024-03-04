Drunk Skomota Video Goes Viral, Mzansi Expresses Mixed Reactions: “Take Skomota Home Please”
- Skomota trended after Mzansi saw a video of him drunk and stumbling
- The TikTok sensation had seemingly had too much to drink when he staggered across some people at an event
- Mzansi was in stitches at Skomo's video, with some mocking his excessive alcohol consumption
Skomota couldn't handle his alcohol when he was captured staggering across a crowd at a wedding. The famous dancer had Mzansi in stitches, saying his alcohol consumption was no child's play.
Skomota stumbles across a crowd
Our boy, Skomota is having the time of his life and reaping the rewards of his viral dance moves.
The dancer and now-budding musician was captured at a wedding staggering across a crowd. What's more, is that people had their phones out recording Skomo for another viral moment.
Previously, Ngwana Sesi admitted that he regretted being a celebrity, saying the lifestyle was not for him - eish.
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the video:
Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video
Netizens are in stitches watching Skomota struggle to keep balance, saying alcohol is not child's play:
Ish_Izzo said:
"One thing about Ngwana Sesi, he never said he was a celebrity. He doesn't even know what's going on around him, he just lives his life, so unbothered."
willy_shau wasn't surprised:
"Nothing new here. That's originally him."
mosweu_lebogang posted:
"I'm sure he just found out that he's famous."
TshxpoFS trolled Skomota:
"That's what happens when Ice Tropez finds chicken intestines and pap in your stomach."
Meanwhile, some netizens weren't too pleased about Skomo's video:
DonMasakala claimed:
"His friends don't love him."
MelikhayaPants1 asked:
"Can his manager just stop him from embarrassing himself?"
unrulyuniversal was curious:
"Isn't he tired of being mocked? Or has he already sold his dignity for clout?"
busiwe_bubu wrote:
"Take Skomota home, please."
Skomota meets DJ Tira
In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the dance sensation meeting DJ Tira at an event.
The men shared a warm hug and received cheers from some fans, while others claimed that Tira's behaviour toward Ngwana Sesi was off.
