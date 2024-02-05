Skomota recently met DJ Tira in an emotional encounter at an event

The popular dancer couldn't contain his excitement and gave Tira a big embrace

Mzansi questioned the men's hug, where some claimed Skomo wanted to take it further while others pointed out Tita's seemingly cold reaction

Skomota and DJ Tira's meeting left netizens' tongues wagging. Images: Twitter/ Menzi_Nxumalo and Instagram/ djtira

Skomota was captured at an event meeting with DJ Tita. The viral TikTok sensation was overjoyed and couldn't stop hugging Makoya Bearings, whose suspiciously cold hug raised eyebrows among netizens.

Skomota links up with DJ Tira

Our boy Skomota had a remarkable 2023, and it seems things are just getting started. Thanks to his viral dance moves, Ngwana Sesi got to travel all around the country, meeting gorgeous women and celebrities too.

Recently, Ngwana Sesi got to meet DJ Tira and couldn't contain his excitement. Skomo walked up to Makoya Bearings, who was seated at a section, and gave him a big old bear hug.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the men's meeting, where Skomota was visibly happy to meet Tira:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota and DJ Tira's meeting

Netizens love how Skomota is full of love and always happy to meet people:

LeGoodySA said:

"Skomota is so affectionate. He never holds back from showing celebrities some love."

Nkulunkulukazi wrote:

"Skomota is such a big hugger shame."

Ron_YNWA posted:

"Skomota has a lot of love."

CzArODriego responded:

"That’s some real love from ngwana sesi."

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned if Tira didn't want to hug Skomota, where some pointed out that Skomo may have tried to kiss him:

Daark_chocolat said:

"That cold hug from the DJ."

ChrisEcxel102 posted:

"Not Dj Tira giving u Skomota a cold hug."

Sandiso__N wrote:

"I was waiting for a kiss after this hug."

prow_II asked:

"Why does it look like Skomota wanted to kiss him?"

