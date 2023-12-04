Skomota has the streets wrapped around his finger and the ladies seem to love him

The popular TikTok star was swarmed by women showing love and waiting to take pictures with him

Mzansi weighed in on the attention Skomo Skomo has been getting

Ladies flocked to Skomota waiting to take a photo with the TikTok sensation. Images: Twitter/ skomoskomo, Facebook/ Skomota

Skomota has become a big deal now and the ladies can't get enough of him. The TikTok sensation, having recently featured in Makhadzi's Mapara music video, was captured taking photos with several women excited to meet him.

Netizens are convinced that Skomo is only receiving female attention because of his popularity.

Ladies show love to Skomota

Despite having caused outrage after touching a woman inappropriately, it seems Mzansi ladies have forgiven Skomota after recently flocking to take pictures with him.

In a video posted by , Skomota was seen taking several photos with women who were visibly excited to see him, one even getting a peck on the cheek from the social media sensation:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's popularity

Netizens were displeased with the attention Skomota was getting and shamed the ladies for clout-chasing and being opportunists:

Bongani_Wale said:

"Women love money, fame, content, and approval from strangers."

khathu_TheOne exposed:

"Women love everything that has money or looks like it has money."

Majabzinee wrote:

"Women have heard mentality, meaning where the crowd is going they are likely to go there. It's their nature."

_wizdomination posted:

"Status and fame make women lose all shame and dignity. You don't even have to be rich, just appear to have it all."

amaGwamGwam said:

"Women will love anything as long as it can provide."

salim_sgo was impressed:

"Man is making sure his hand is not touching no booty."

