Makhadzi continues to show Skomota love and has recently featured him in the Mapara music video

South Africans praised the Limpopo singer for defying widespread criticism and sharing the spotlight with the dance sensation

The social media applause comes after Eugene Khoza stirred a debate as he questioned the celebration of people like Skomota over pressing national issues

Skomota made an appearance in Makhadzi's music video 'Mapara'. Image: @makhadzisa and @dandaroonline

Makhadzi's Mapara music video has South Africa buzzing, not just for the infectious beats but for a surprise appearance that stole the show.

Skomota, the viral dance sensation, was spotted vibing alongside Makhadzi in the video.

Makhadzi feautures Skomota

Makhadzi's decision to include Skomota is seen as a powerful statement and the clip is trending on X. South Africans applauded Makhadzi for embracing Skomota even though many people don't understand his sudden rise to fame.

Eugene Khoza's controversial commentary

Renowned comedian Eugene Khoza sparked the debate about SA's habit of celebrating mediocrity on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. He questioned the celebration of talents like Skomota and Shebeshxt.

Eugene expressed confusion over why people prioritise sketchy viral sensations over pressing national issues, citing voter apathy in the youth.

See the music clip posted by @ChrisExcel102 below:

SA discuss Makhadzi's music video

Nevertheless, Makhadzi and Skomota's collaboration has got tongues wagging.

@CozminoNtsomi wrote:

Makhadzi is goated for dropping Mapara

@JamesChego9 said:

"Makhadzi with bangers in the festive season. Let me check out Mapara music video."

@Fransherbst commented:

Limpopo people know music ask Master KG."

@ReleGlo said:

"Skomota is not so bad yaz."

@bra_troko stated:

"Lol, Skomota ke celebrity."

@MasterPOinnit added:

"Skomora is bigger than Sho Madjozi."

@Tebogo133 tweeted:

"Skomota is bigger than Khuzani."

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress not only clinched the Best Traditional Album award but also delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

