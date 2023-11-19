Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema disputed claims of the youth's disinterest in politics

Malema stated that young people are keen on making their voices heard and urged them to register to vote

Netizens weighed in on their stance as the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) endeavours to increase registered voters during the weekend

Julius Malema at Hitekani Primary School in Soweto Johannesburg. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is taking a stand against the perceived notion of voter apathy among South Africa's youth.

During a visit to Hitekani Primary School in Soweto, Malema aimed to dispel this perception as part of the EFF's drive to encourage eligible voters to register.

Exercise the right to vote

This initiative coincides with the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) efforts to boost registered voters during the registration weekend.

Despite data from the IEC indicating that only 280,000 people in the 18 to 19 age group are registered to vote, Malema said the youth of are determined to exercise their right to vote, reported SABCNews.

Call for youth to register to vote

Addressing the youth directly, Malema encouraged them to participate in the democratic process by registering to vote. He highlighted that the EFF attracts young people who are not only active but also socially aware of the challenges and issues in society.

Mzansi reacts to Malema's words

See a few comments below:

Gabie Kleintjies said:

"Democracy is destroying the people of South Africa. Killing us with politricks making people believe in a tool of enslavement and politicians."

Michael Johnson posted:

"No political party has convinced me enough to have confidence in the elections."

Zayn Zanele mentioned:

"I would rather sleep than vote. Good luck to ANC next year anyway."

Murwa Maremane posted:

"We aren't voting bru."

Afroh Andile commented:

"Always targeting people you think will vote for you."

