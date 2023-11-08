The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, decried criminals and said that they were at war with South Africans

Cele spoke at a Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) conference in Durban after the robbery of Transport Minister Sindiswe Chikunga on the N3 near Heidelberg in Gauteng

Mzansi netizens were maddened by how they believed Cele took crime seriously only when famous people became victims

Bheki Cele slammed criminals for waging war with the country. Images: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Transport Minister robbed

Bheki Cele spoke two days after Chikunga was a victim of crime. Chikunga and her two bodyguards were robbed on the N3 near Heidelberg when they stopped to change a tyre. According to SABC News, Cele spoke at an event held by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union in Durban. According to Cele, the incident happened in the early morning hours.

He added that the minister and her bodyguards were made to lie on their stomachs. The bodyguards' service pistols and everyone's personal belongings were taken before the suspects escaped. He added that the criminals are taking everyone on and that the country almost lost a minister because of crime. He also pointed out that the increased population has resulted in a skewed ratio between police officers and citizens.

Netizens angered by Cele's words

South Africans on Facebook were unmoved by his words and were upset that it took a minister being a victim of crime for Cele to speak up.

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

“They will understand what South Africans are subjected to daily. The pain goes straight to parliament.”

Emmanuel E-man Zuma added:

“Hate to say this, but it’s the crime against the police and government officials that will make them do something about it.”

Ta Y Ostrongo pointed out:

“It had to be a minister for him to see that. Mxm.”

Levy Levm-Approach Modisa observed:

“They wait for prominent people to get robbed before a war can be declared.”

