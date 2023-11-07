Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi was allegedly identified as being part of an alleged R500 million Unemployed Insurance Fund bribery scandal

The CEO of Thuja Capital, Mthunzi Mdwaba, alleged that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana sent three ministers to get the money, which was part of an R5 billion contract

Netizens were numb to the corruption allegations and were certain that no minister is innocent

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi News during his eight years in South Africa.

Mzansi is not shocked that Thulas Nxesi was allegedly implicated in a bribery scandal worth half a billion. Images: Glynn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi, has been identified as one of the three ministers allegedly involved in an R500 million scandal with the Unemployed Insurance Fund at the centre. This is according to the CEO of Thuja Capital, Mthunzi Mdwaba, who made the explosive revelation.

Mdaba also claimed that two of the three ministers who allegedly came to him to push the R500 million bribe were reportedly sent by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. South Africans are unsurprised and remarked how difficult it is to find an honest minister.

3 Ministers allegedly sent to Mdwaba

Mdwaba’s own company is accused of attempting to solicit R5 billion from the UIF. The deal came with a hefty bribe fee of R500 million.

According to Sunday World, Mdwaba alleged that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana sent three high-ranking government officials. The ministers then allegedly told Mdwaba that he should cough up a tenth of the R5 billion, which would facilitate the deal. The deal also allegedly implicated Fikile Mbalua, the African National Congress’s secretary general.

South Africans unmoved by corruption allegations

Netizens commenting on X are unsurprised that Nxesi is allegedly involved in the UIF bribery.

Dr MuVenda said:

“His face says it all.”

Khetani Chabane wrote:

“No investigation is required here because the looks corrupt at face value. The country is in a deep crisis of leadership and nothing is going to happen to him.”

Ernest Toho added:

“The involvement of a government minister in a bribery scandal is a significant and concerning development. Such allegations need to be thoroughly investigated and, if proven true, appropriate legal action should be taken.”

Olwethu exclaimed:

“What I know is that no one will be arrested.”

Mfana kaGcinile observed:

“But it will vanish. We have seen this with the Godongwana s*x scandal, Oscar Mbuyane’s qualification fraud, Ntshavheni’s PPE involvement– the list is endless.”

Floyd Shivambu slammed for body-shaming Thulas Nxesi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Floyd Shivambu was dragged online for allegedly body-shaming Thulas Nxesi.

Shivambu posted a picture seemingly mocking Nxesi’s body to bring to attention claims that Nxesi failed in his mandate as the minister of labour and employment.

Netizens trolled Sjivambu and slammed him, accusing him of engaging in the lowest form of politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News