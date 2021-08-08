Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants youth to work not rely on handouts

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants youth to work and not rely on government handouts

He has some ambitious plans for the youth that would reduce their reliance on the Basic Income Grant (BIG)

Enoch Godongwana has taken over from Tito Mboweni who wanted to step down as finance minister for some time

Newly minted Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has plans for South Africa that include helping young people to find work.

He would prefer that young people find employment than rely on government handouts such as the Basic Income Grant (BIG).

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has big plans for the youth of South Africa. Photo credit: @Kgosi Sello Letlape Masetla, @PresidencyZA

Godongwana is aware of the political tightrope he is going to have to walk in order to take over from Tito Mboweni. The BIG is seen as essential by many in the ANC for post-Covid-19 recovery according to Business Live.

South Africans react to the new finance minister Enoch Gondogwana

On Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the National Executive and appointed Enoch Gondongwana as the new Minister of Finance. He took over from Tito Mboweni, who had asked the president if he may step down from the position.

According to Fin24, Gondongwana is regarded as a pragmatic economic voice and seems to be trusted by most for the position of leading the National Treasury. He is the current Development Bank of Southern Africa head as well as the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee.

Mzansi bids Tito Mboweni a fond farewell

After South Africans recovered from their shock at learning at the state security minister would be dissolved they realised that President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Tito Mboweni would step down as finance minister.

It is not often that a Cabinet member asks to step down. Mboweni had asked Ramaphosa to step down earlier in the year but the president had convinced him to stay on.

Ramaphosa has now reluctantly agreed to Mboweni's request. Social media users took to the internet to bid farewell to the finance minister.

Twitter user @kulanicool summed up how South Africans felt about Mboweni, praising him as a true leader for knowing when to stop.

Source: Briefly.co.za