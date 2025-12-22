Unathi Nkayi's post-gym picture divided Mzansi on X, with fans criticising her for revealing clothing at her age

The picture showed the radio station owner in the mirror, dressed in gym shorts and a sleeveless vest

Comments under the post berated the 47-year-old, but more comments gave her some grace

Bathong! Unathi Nkayi's mirror picture in gym apparel set X streets on fire.

The South African radio and TV personality, who previously gave Black Coffee his flowers, appeared in a mirror picture in which she wore shorts and a vest.

The picture was posted by an X user with the handle @busisiwe_bubu, who captioned the picture:

"Unathi in the gym 🔥🔥🤎."

See the full post below:

Fans react with criticism

A few comments under the post came from critics, as it's common on the Twitter streets.

But more comments were positive towards Nkayi, who recently launched her own radio station.

One user, @sikie4, didn't beat around the bush. She said:

"She should cover up."

The same user added:

"We plead with young girls to cover their bodies, dress in a dignified manner. Now, we must ask 50-year-olds to do the same!"

@Past_2_Present praised the radio presenter, writing:

"She's worked so hard for this body."

@STheposterboy commented:

"Aging like fine wine!"

@Motokwa commented on the gym effects on her, stating:

"She's fit."

Who's Unathi Nkayi?

Nkayi is a prominent South African singer, actress, radio host, and media personality known for her roles on shows like Idols SA and her dynamic career in radio, including stints at Metro FM and the recent launch of her own station, 938FM.

She's a Rhodes University graduate with degrees in Journalism and Drama, and her career spans music, television, and radio, with recent activity including hosting the drive show on 938FM.

Unathi Nkayi's radio station

Nkayi's current radio station is 938 (also known as 938 FM or 938Whatsnext), a Johannesburg-based community radio station broadcasting on 93.8 FM and available on DStv channel 823.

She co-founded and launched it in July 2025 alongside veteran DJ Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane (and initially with input from others like Keabetswe Boya in early announcements).

This marked a major comeback for both after previous high-profile exits from stations like Kaya 959 (Unathi) and others.

The station started with teasers and a soft launch earlier in 2025 (around April, linked to the former Mix FM frequency), but the full official launch happened on 18 July 2025.

Unathi hosts the afternoon drive-time show (typically 3 PM to 7 PM), focusing on music, lifestyle, fitness, mental health, and engaging conversations, which align with her personal brand.

Unathi Nkayi’s post-gym video disappoints fans

The media personality previously made headlines about her fit body. Briefly News reported that a video of Unathi at the gym after an intensive fitness routine had quickly gone viral on X.

The publication said at the time that many netizens weren't impressed by the clip.

