Legendary singer Rebecca Malope had social media buzzing over the weekend with her latest performance

The gospel legend, who is famous for her dramatic stage roll impressed her fans at the latest event

South Africans and fans of the award-winning media personality commented on her video on Monday, 22 December 2025

Gospel singer Rebecca Malope's dramatic stage roll video trends. Images: Dr_RebeccaMalope

Multi-award-winning gospel singer and songwriter Rebecca Malope trended on social media over the weekend for her latest performance.

Malope, who made headlines this year when she scored a cameo role on Genesis, showcased her famous fall at her latest event.

The popular singer previously received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Basadi Music Awards.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared a video of the singer's performance on its X account on Monday, 22 December 2025.

South Africans react to the singer's video

@sikie4 said:

"This is how we wanna see our artists perform, instead of sleeping on stage. Thank you, Sis Rebecca, always over-performing."

@Tom47096338 replied:

"I used to respect Rebecca until I saw her worshipping Bushiri. I always regarded her as the best ever gospel artist in SA, and the second best overall artist after Brenda Fassie."

@Ullrich_Brendon wrote:

"What's on the tables? We're mixing now, I see."

@NokwehMbatha commented:

"A real performer, that body goes through a lot."

@llcoolmloo reacted:

"A Rebecca classic, they ain't performing like this no more. Getrrrrrrdit sis Ribs."

@lanyoni said:

"One day, the knees are going to ask her, 'ubucabangani?'. Stru nasi."

@Leftie_24 responded:

"Hayi...her and Mboro need to retire now. What's this thing of sleeping on stage? With Mboro, I understand. He might have gotten that in prison."

@zayyne_zee reacted:

"Nantso! (There it is) That famous fall."

@DonMimz wrote:

"Buccleuch living is not cheap."

@sikie4 said:

"She’s unmatched. The greatest performer of all time."

@kaylesabe replied:

"Ha, ha, ha, the famous fall. @somizi, bona mo (come see).

@SenongMora5474 wrote:

"Rebecca is still falling, le ka 2025," (even in 2025).

@mbuso_siera responded:

"Someone said Rebecca Malope used to smoke w*ed before every gospel performance, so she can cry and roll on stage for her audience!"

@unclesplanet said:

"The event organisers were not serious."

@mapholoba_sasah reacted:

"I am not saying this in a bad way, but lento ya Rebecca yokuzibhuquza phansi (of falling) mayivalwe manje ku late kakhulu," (it must end now, it's too late).

@Xhizo472714 wrote:

"She has been a great gospel artist for many years now."

@ThubaneJustice replied:

"She fooled ama 1k ..ama 2k ngeke bavele babone ukuthi uya act," (The 2ks can see that it's all an act).

Gospel singer Rebecca Malope trends for her latest performance. Images: Dr_RebeccaMalope

