Legendary Backstage and Scandal ! actor Clint Brink recently commented on DJ Warras's death on social media

The late Live AMP TV personality passed away on 16 December 2025 in Johannesburg

Celebrity friends such as MoFlava, Lerato Kganyago, and Anele Mdoda also bid farewell to the media personality this week

'Kings of Jobur' actor Clink Brink mourns DJ Warras.

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning actor Clint Brink, who is famous for his roles in Kings of Joburg and Scandal! is devastated by the passing of DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock.

DJ Warras' industry friends, such as Lerato Kganyago and Anele Mdoda, also bid farewell to him on social media since he was murdered on 16 December 2025.

The former 5FM radio personality also topped social media trends this week when Cyril Ramaphosa's son commented on his death.

The former Scandal! actor responded to the DJ's death on his X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

"What happened to Warras hurts. This is so messed up," he wrote.

The actor also shared on his X account:

"South Africa is not the type of country you want to get too rich or too 'famous' in. Here, if people want to, they will walk up to your doorstep and take your life if they want it. We are not protected. We are not cared for. You are loyal to a system that's never been loyal to you."

Social media users respond to the actor's post

@UnZMash replied:

"It hurts so bad. I’m still crying when I see his picture."

@Nthabi8827 wrote:

"It hurts really bad. Jo, aa hle, (no ways). I, for one, am not okay at all. This thing is heavy."

@DreamerSib responded:

"This is the most I've been hurt by a public person."

@pp_msomi said:

"The guy ubenogazi shem."

@Manny_867 reacted:

"I still can't believe it."

@fisothelonging replied:

"Kings of Jozi took him out."

@mganiwam commented:

"It's very painful to think about his kids."

@Troythatruth said:

"It's really painful."

@prinsouri replied:

"Protection only comes from God my brother even if we were to put measures in place to protect ourselves, it still wouldn't work, however we can do something that is going back to community, individualism and capital contributed to where we are now."

@LouieDawg3 reacted:

"People stay silent to stay alive because the state is no longer a protector. This is the primary threat."

@prinsouri responded:

"Let me help fix it for you the word of God was clear satan descended to the earth with fury and rage, the war is spiritual not physical obviously not everyone believes in the Bible just thought I should share."

'Scandal!' star Clink Brink remembers DJ Warras.

Source: Twitter

DJ Warras commented on his death in November 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented radio personality DJ Warras commented on his death back in November 2025, before he was gunned down on 16 December 2025.

The media personality also revealed how he would protect himself in Johannesburg days before his death.

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the fan-favourite media personality, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

