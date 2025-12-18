South African activist Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the Israel Embassy's tribute to DJ Warras

The poet and podcaster seemed to be connecting the dots with her cryptic tweet

Fans took to the comments, asking her to explain what she meant

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a tribute to DJ Warras. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Poet and controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to the Israel Embassy's tribute to the late DJ Warras in a cryptic tweet.

Mazwai seemed to be connecting the dots regarding the DJ's murder, if her quote tweet is anything to go by.

The poet, who claimed that Nicki Minaj plagiarised her album cover, captioned the tweet:

"NAZO! The case is officially closed."

DJ Warras was murdered on 16 December 2025 in Johannesburg.

Paying its respects to the late DJ, the Embassy of Israel in South Africa posted on X:

"May DJ Warras rest in peace. South Africa has lost a fearless voice, a man who cared deeply about his country and never hesitated to stand up against racism."

See Mazwai's quote tweet:

Tweet raises fans' curiosity

Mazwai's tweet resulted in many fans becoming curious about the meaning behind her cryptic message, with many asking her to clarify what she meant.

Other X users warned her of potential lawsuits.

One user, @ndaba_kwaz, told Mazwai:

"Your legal losses are not a coincidence."

@KatlegoJoe asked for sensitivity, writing:

"This is not the time. He was brutally killed and has three small kids. What do you mean case closed when the killers are still out there, ausi?"

@Dumza6 asked:

"What case is closed?"

@Vuyothedreamer1 seemed to understand Mazwai's stance, stating:

"Kancane kancane kuyavela [slowly but surely, it's coming to light]."

@EmiloTobias wrote:

"Don’t fall for the hate. This embassy has been busy with divide and conquer. We should’ve caught on with Dalindyebo. Don’t let them do this to a real one and let us not fall for it so easily."

@sabeloX asked a direct question, tagging Mazwai:

"@ntsikimazwai, what does this prove? He never hid the fact that he was for free markets, closed borders and pro-Israeli. Most blacks that are Christian are pro-Israel. Even the likes of Mogoeng Mogoeng publicly endorsed Israel. Being pro-Israel does not mean you hate blacks."

@MaboaLRT wrote:

"Not y’all using the fact that he supported Israel as a gotcha moment. The man was killed in cold blood doing what the government refuses to do."

@GontseGL said:

"No, it's not. You didn't have to like the guy but he was fighting for South Africans."

@Nothile1348 told Mazwai:

"What is your mandate? Yekela uWarras alale ngokuthula, bakithi [Please let Warras rest in peace]. You won't achieve anything. Usedlulile emhlabeni [He is no longer with us]. As a woman, cabangela abantwana bakhe [think of his kids]. This is uncalled for."

@FEESOD wrote:

"Are we even safe with this embassy? They are too involved in local affairs and they've got too much support from our own people. What if they are planning a coup d'état? Afriforum and FF+ are always happily and confidently warning us that we have no idea what's coming."

Ntsiki Mazwai received backlash for her cryptic tweet. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News