Ntsiki Mazwai levelled some serious plagiarism charges against Nicki Minaj, alleging the global star copied her album cover design

The controversial poet and podcaster further implicated "the system" in the alleged scandal that let the rapper get away with it

Online reactions were divided, but many social media users quickly dismissed Mazwai's claims

Ntsiki Mazwai opened up about being copied by Nicki Minaj. Images: ntsikimazwai, NICKIMINAJ

Source: Twitter

South African singer and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai has accused Nicki Minaj of plagiarising her album cover.

On Saturday, 22 November 2025, she took to her Twitter (X) page to respond to a post announcing the 15th anniversary of Minaj's debut album, Pink Friday. It appears the post brought back unsettling memories for Ntsiki of how she was cheated.

"I will never forget how she copied my album cover."

She placed side-by-side pictures of her album, The Masterpiece and Minaj's Queen album, both released in 2018, a month apart. However, she claims that hers was released first.

"The system changed my release dates to try to hide it and make it seem like I was inspired by her. Kanti, luckily, I had a launch that is on YouTube with the correct date."

In Ntsiki's cover, she is seen wearing a beaded outfit and face paint with bantu knots, posing with her leg bent as she glances at the camera. With Nicki's cover, the rapper was pictured on a tree branch, wearing an Egyptian-inspired outfit while looking away from the camera with her leg bent outward.

Ntsiki alleges that the powers that be orchestrated the entire scandal by changing her release date to a later date, 5 November, making it seem as though her album was released after Nicki's and even drew inspiration from it.

Ntsiki Mazwai claims Nicki Minaj copied the concept behind her album cover. Images: ntsikimazwai, NICKIMINAJ

Source: Twitter

In a later post, the podcaster shared a selfie of herself in a beach outfit and sunglasses, joking that she hopes the rapper wouldn't copy her look too.

"Let’s hope Nicki stays in her lane."

While it wouldn't be the first time artists have taken inspiration from other artists, including Makhadzi's remake of Rihanna's album cover, Ntsiki's claims were met with mixed reactions online as people debated over the cover's similarities.

Please take a look at the album covers below.

Social media erupts over Ntsiki Mazwai's allegations

The jokes were flying as people debated over Ntsiki's claims. Read some of their comments below.

cindy_maryline joked:

"Ntsiki, you really like forcing us to say stuff."

TerrenceSitheb1 laughed:

"She copied you? Look at you, trendsetter!"

khongoloseCIC said:

"When inspiration crosses the line into plagiarism."

IAmExcellent_ argued:

"Weeeh, she doesn't even know you. Don't play that game with Nicki, and the covers are different. No similarities there, she's on a dry branch of a tree."

Kay_beeeh defended Ntsiki Mazwai:

"These people don't know how big you are, Ntsiki."

Online users could not see similarities between Ntsiki Mazwai and Nicki Minaj's album covers. Images: ntsikimazwai, NICKIMINAJ

Source: Twitter

Tammy_thee_Godd was confused:

"Fav, maybe I'm losing my mind, but they don’t look close to being the same, lol."

DecoPty posted:

"I'm sorry, but I don't see similarities here. Care to elaborate?"

romeonje joked:

"That’s the day I decided to block her on all platforms! Also, the audacity to call herself queen, when you’re the actual queen?"

BluelightsDon added:

"Like, I keep telling folks that Rihanna was somehow mimicking legendary Brena Fassie, but people don’t buy it just because she's American."

SbudaV87 responded:

"But these covers don't look the same. Well, there are similarities like how your legs are bent, but other than that, they're not similar."

