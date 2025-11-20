Social media has once again unearthed the apparent feud between Anele Mdoda and Kelly Rowland

Anele's comments about Kelly's looks have come back to bite her after a new photo of hers surfaced online

Social media users did not hold back on their commentary about the radio star's appearance and continued to criticise her remarks about Kelly six years later

Social media is ablaze as the years-long, seemingly unending feud between Anele Mdoda and Kelly Rowland has been dramatically reignited.

In a classic case of history repeating itself, the radio personality is once again at the centre of backlash after sharing new pictures of herself from her cover shoot with GQ South Africa.

One of her snaps, posted on 19 November 2025 by the publication, captured Anele smiling into the camera, showing off her chunky jewellery and bright red lipstick.

It was reshared by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, whose controversial caption reopened old wounds.

"Kelly Rowland, baby, I'm so sorry."

The apology stems from Anele's controversial 2019 remark about the Destiny's Child member, where she weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo gushing over Kelly and naming her the best-looking in the group. Anele said:

"Kelly looks amazing with makeup. Take that makeup off, then it's tickets, I have receipts."

Fans of the singer were not happy with the statement, the scandal going international, and since then, Anele has found herself trending every time Kelly is in the news, with their looks constantly being compared.

Later, addressing the backlash in an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, Anele cleared the air regarding her statement.

"I don't hate Kelly at all. I just don't think she is prettier than Beyoncé."

While Kelly has not addressed Anele to date, having once posted a picture wearing an identical swimsuit to Anele in 2021 was proof enough that the singer had clapped back.

As they say, the internet never forgets, and once again, social media has resurrected the fiery controversy, with many people claiming Anele owes Kelly an apology.

See Anele Mdoda's picture and watch her interview below.

Social media reacts to Anele Mdoda's picture

The comments were brutal, and Anele Mdoda received a verbal lashing for her remarks about Kelly Rowland.

RealMadamCoco said:

"Kelly Rowland is beautiful. Anele had no right to judge her beauty or compare her to Beyonce. Who does Anele get compared to?"

Melo_Malebo was shocked:

"What was she thinking?"

meme_museum36 joked:

"Every time Kelly trends, she punches the air."

tersfees wrote:

"Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland has always been a stunner. A literal stunner."

NtrizaMaggz asked:

"Did Anele apologise?"

Bokenza1 posted:

"So every time there's a picture of Kelly Rowland on the TL, Anele must explain her actions."

_dpnchng added:

"She will never rest."

ReTlaRengMara responded:

"Never let her forget."

