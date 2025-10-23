South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently graced the cover of a well-known magazine

The 947 radio host revealed that this was her first time being on the cover of GQ South Africa magazine

Mdoda also shared a video of the reveal party that took place in Fourways, Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Anele Mdoda stunned on the cover of GQ South Africa magazine. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This isn't the first time Anele Mdoda has graced a cover of a magazine; however, the star couldn't contain her excitement as she revealed that this latest one she was on was her first time being on it.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the star who weighed in on the Milnerton High bullying scandal announced on her social media page that she was on the cover of GQ South Africa magazine for the first time in her life.

Mdoda further mentioned how this was a dream come true for her and also expressed her gratitude to God for all his blessings. She then disclosed that they had a reveal party planned, which took place at Dairfern Square, in Fourways, Johannesburg.

She said:

"A dream come true! My very first @gqsouthafrica cover. I will say what I need to say later and thank the team individually, but for now, it’s just thank you, Bra God, you said come to me and let’s go with my plan, and your plan is bigger than everything I had imagined for myself. This was the cover reveal party hosted by @flightcentrersa at their brand new store inside Dainfern Square. I will surely be bumping into you there."

Watch the video of the reveal below:

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda's magazine cover

Shortly after the radio personality shared the video of her on the cover of GQ South Africa magazine on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Pamela Mtanga said:

"Nguwe Nguwe 😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations."

flightcentrersa wrote:

"@zintathu. We're so honoured that we got to host your cover reveal party, coupled with our new Dainfern Square store opening! Moments like these are what make us love what we do. Here's to many more dreams coming true - can't wait to see you around! 🙌Congratulations, superstar!"

ginamachiridza commented:

"@zintathu 😍our own Flight Centre, we are patiently waiting for friends and family discounts."

shudo_s responded:

"Well done Sis🎉🥂🎉 I love how they also caught that proud hubby moment."

yakha_forever mentioned:

"Love this for you Anele ❤️🔥🙌Congratulations!"

manthes_finest said:

"One thing about Anizy....She is owning her league...❤️🔥❤️love her to bits."

Anele Mdoda was with her hubby at the reveal party of her GQ Magazine cover. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Anele wanting a belly ring

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African media personality Anele Mdoda stunned many fans with her latest revelation.

The 947 radio host announced on social media that she has been yearning to get herself a belly ring; however, her not having a flat stomach has always discouraged it. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Anele wanting to get a belly ring.

Source: Briefly News