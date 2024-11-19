South African rapper Nomuzi Mabena has graced the cover of GQ South Africa on the latest issue

The style icon exuded class like she always does, and people gushed over her, saying she looked stunning

Nomuzi celebrated 12 years in the rap industry, and she shows no signs of stopping any time soon

Nomuzi Mabena has cemented her name as not only one of the best female MCs in SA hip hop but also as a style icon.

Nomuzi Mabena graced the cover of GQ Magazine South Africa for the second time. Image: @moozlie, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Moozlie stuns on the cover of GQ SA

Gushing over Nomuzi's success, GQ South Africa spoke about her 12 years in the rap game and how she forged her own path.

"Moozlie’s success isn’t just about being part of the culture; it’s about how seamlessly she blends in with it. Her dedication to the game at the highest level for 12 years is something that should really be studied. The fact she stays #BornReady is one to note."

On X, @musakhawula shared the cover, which sparked some mixed responses online.

Mzansi reacts to Nomuzi's new look

Moozlie's latest magazine cover sparked an array of positive remarks from people.

@itu_nadia shared:

"Ate this up🥰"

@hoopspootietang gushed:

"A style icon 😍"

ntebalengm stated:

"I'm in agreement, huh my girrrl....!🔥🔥 congratulations."

lionessnam stated:

"Baby, no one is touching you."

drsmokeshow_ gushed:

"One of the strongest women I know! Your fierce soul, kind heart and unstoppable mindset change lives around you! Your energy is so contagious it is scary! ❤️ well done my @moozlie. You deserve all the success and happiness in this world! 🔥Here’s to you!"

Meanwhile, some people had some salty remarks:

@ross_ror said:

"She could be something bigger if she just stopped following that DJ around. I mean look at this. So regal."

@NellyM_grandkid mocked:

"First time seeing her without wearing her friend’s brand."

@DJMaverickZA remarked:

"She was doing well in the industry until she started following broad shoulders around, and now she's living under her shadow. She's easily forgettable."

Pearl Thusi sends Nomuzi Mabena a shout-out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena turned 32 years on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

One of her best friends, Pearl Thusi, penned a sweet birthday message to the rapper and shared some cute throwback photos of one another.

