A TikTok video of a woman’s cringeworthy confessions in a TikTok video has become a hot online topic

The Mzansi lady shared secrets about her landlord, her pastor, and spending priorities in the viral clip

Netizens were stunned, with over 4,000 comments reacting to her oversharing for the world to see

A Mzansi woman opened up about her embarrassing secrets on TikTok. Image: @u_zziii

When it comes to oversharing, this TikTokker might just take the crown! A viral clip featuring a woman participating in the "We listen, we don't judge" challenge has left South Africans buzzing.

Woman spills secrets in TikTok clip

The woman spilt some jaw-dropping secrets in the clip on her account @u_zziii. She admitted to sleeping with her landlord.

"I once dated my landlord, and he used to chow me every day, but I still had to pay rent for the duration of my stay there."

She also revealed why she stopped going to church and how she used her last bit of money to buy alcohol instead of essentials like toiletries.

"I once had a crush on my pastor and I told him how I felt about him. The following month, he announced that he was getting married."

Don't judge video spreads quickly

The confessions video shared on the platform on 17 November has already got 871,000 views and counting.

Watch the video below:

The comment section erupted with reactions ranging from disbelief to secondhand embarrassment.

See some comments below:

@Nzudzanyo~ posted:

"My jaw dropped lower than my physics marks. 😭"

@KhehlakaziHayley commented:

"Mara the rent one I judge you, couldn’t you convince him."

@ightaswell stated:

"Unobufebenyana ntombi yam."

@MoMokoatsi wrote:

"Nna I'm judging for the last one. Vaseline is R60."

@ZAINAHBIRUNGI said:

"Allow me to judge sis, especially on the landlord part. 🥺😂"

@Pumpkin mentioned:

"Yoh, I’m trying, 🥹🥹but sisi you go for big guns 🤣🤣 from landlord to pastor. 🤣🤣🤣"

@Gaone Punchyluv Mafa

"Ah sister, we are judging! Sister the hair food, the landlord. Sister tlogela bashimane. 😂😂"

@naMtungwa added:

"I don't know how to feel about these confessions. 🤣🤣"

South Africans share their deepest secrets

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a new social media challenge has exposed online users in a new light as they share some of the deepest secrets using the hashtag #ConfessionChallege.

The challenge has seen users disclose some interesting and even concerning details about themselves on Twitter.

