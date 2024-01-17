One woman made content out of her life experience and shared an update on her breakup with her ex, whom she dated for seven years

In the video, the woman unveiled the gift she received from her previous partner after the breakup

The present caused quite a stir in the woman’s comment section, with some advising her to go back to her ex and others saying she made a good choice

A lady took to social media to vent about her life problems. The single woman opened up about a big decision that she had recently made about her relationship. But it was the ex who seemed to have gotten the last laugh.

A woman showcased a gift that she received from her ex-boyfriend, whom she dumped after seven years together. Image: Morsa Image/Getty Images

Woman dumps boyfriend of 7 years

@self_daily_love shared a video of a woman who left her partner of seven years. Over 11.8 million people have seen the clip in just two days, gathering thousands of likes and comments. In the video, the woman showcases a gift from her ex. As the clip progresses, the lady unveiled her present, and there was a little note from her previous partner that read:

“I know you don't love me anymore. Love yourself now, Kev.”

Under the little note was a book by Angel Gaudia titled Fall in Love With Yourself, which she received from her ex-bae.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady captioned her post saying:

"You dump him and he makes you a gift."

Netizens in shock at ex-partner's gesture

Many people pleaded with the stunner to take her ex back, while others watched in disbelief at the ex-boyfriend's gesture.

Sara advised the woman to go get him back, saying:

"No girl. You made a mistake. Sos. Get him back nowwww."

Sam was not here for the gift, adding:

"It’s giving reverse psychology."

Tori wrote:

"Y’all if she dumped him after SEVEN years, obviously either something happened or something has BEEN happening for seven long years…"

Isa mees gushed over the ex-partner's gesture, saying:

"This would make me fall in love again."

Maayan said:

"That’s so sad."

