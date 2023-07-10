One woman made content out of her life experiences, and she shared a detailed life update during a breakup

The TikTokker made a compilation video showing how she accepted that her partner had no intention of marrying her

Many people were curious about what the woman went through after she put away the ring she had from her bae

A lady took to social media to vent about her life problems. The lady opened up about a big decision that she recently made with regard to her life partner.

A TikTok video showed a woman whose fiancé never paid lobola, so she dumped him. Image: @all_things_content

Source: TikTok

The woman's vulnerability was a hit, as she got over 9 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who had questions after watching the video.

Woman upset with her ex makes TikTok video showing how she moved on

@all_things_content told people that she was fed up with her fiancé, who proposed with a ring but did not pay lobola. In a video, a woman took off her ring and showed people that she was living her best life.

South Africans discuss woman's painful breakup in TikTok video

Online users are often curious to know more about people's personal lives. This video was a hit as peeps had opinions about how she put on a ring without their traditional customers being fulfilled.

Beverley joked:

"Joh , he wanted to make you Lord of the rings."

Stee_saint said:

"A ring must be followed by a letter with immediate effect. Good for you hun."

koketjo@43 wrote:

"The nerve, he even bought two set."

Phumelela Hlophe added:

"The problem was putting a ring on with no cows."

Lungile Madonsela applauded:

"Siyabonga you faced the truth about your relationship."

Mjolo the pandemic: Lady uses savings to send bae overseas but got dumped

Briefly News previously reported thata beautiful lady identified as Anjie wept bitterly after her relationship hit the rocks following her boyfriend's migration overseas.

A heartbroken Anjie rhetorically asked netizens via a TikTok video if that was how men behave.

The young lady said she sponsored her lover's overseas migration with all her savings, only to be blocked by him a month after he got to his destination.

