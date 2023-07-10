A TikTok creator was there for her best friend, who was giving birth and showed her support in an interesting way

The woman decided to make content out of the experience of seeing someone bring life into the world

Online users thought the TikTok video of the two best friends was hilarious, with a Salt n Pepa classic playing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One lady chose the worst time to make a TikTok dance video, but it was worth it. The woman chose a Salt n Pepa classic hit song to try and help her friend in labour.

A TikTok video shows a woman dancing to 'Push It' by Salt N Pepa to encourage her bestie in labour. Image: @miss.ziyo

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's joke at her fiend's expense received over 607000 likes. There were thousands of comments as many peeps discussed what they would do if they were the pregnant best friend.

Woman uses dance to help best friend mid-labour in TikTok video

A TikTok by @miss.ziyo shows how she danced to Push It by Salt n Pepa while her best friend gave birth. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok viewers have jokes about how woman showed support to pregnant besties

Online users love to see close friends. This video had many people imagining that they would do the same as the one who is dancing.

giana said:

"This the kinda thing that’s only funny afterwards."

JessieMay wrote:

"And I kicked folks out cause I was not playing that day I was in labor."

annetathompson added:

"You dancing and she's feeling labour pains. Not fair."

_ no.thisissanjay commented:

"I'd be OUTRAGED … I’d still laugh though."

No Raisins All Potato was amused:

"Dude in the corner trying to laugh or die."

BFF goals: 2 besties with Mercs dance in front of similar luxury whips

Briefly News previously reported that two friends were extremely happy to have similar cars. The duo went TikTok viral as they showed off luxury Mercs.

The video of the women got thousands of likes. Online users had a lot to say about the happy pair who were doing the most with their fancy cars.

@sinothile_mthiya posted a video of herself dancing with her friend. The video was fascinating because they were dancing next to their two Mercedes-Benz.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News