TikTok videos capture a heated altercation between two women at an outdoor concert in South Africa

The dramatic footage drew the attention of viewers, and many were stunned by how quickly the confrontation escalated

Mzansi people shared their thoughts in the comments section on the incident and how they would have handled it

Imagine you're enjoying a concert with your friends when suddenly, things take a dramatic turn. One woman, appearing intoxicated, confronted another lady sitting nearby.

Confrontation at the concert

The scene captured in TikTok videos posted by @sa_gossiplab is like straight out of a reality TV show. Despite efforts from her friends to hold her back, the drunk woman wanted all the smoke. It's unclear what fueled her rage.

Girl fight video trends

The entire spectacle gained traction on the platform and got netizens buzzing. Hundreds of people chimed in on the drama and shared their two cents on how they would have handled the situation.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi criticises friends

As the virtual popcorn was being passed around, the drunk girl's friends also got dragged for pulling her skirt instead of holding her back.

See some of the comments below:

@_sandcastle_4 posted:

"Some friends are low-key haters. You don’t do that to your friend no matter how wrong they are. You protect them rather."

@MamaBear spotted:

"She didn’t drop the glass."

@tlhologelohlogzarm commented:

"This is why we were gatekeeping this park. Makompo."

@JojOmphile wrote:

"I can hear my little sis saying, this is the reason I don't go out. People don't know how to act."

@samanthaamandanel said:

"This wasn’t a fair fight the other one was drunk."

@Kholofelo_Mabapa asked:

"What was she drinking so I can avoid it?"

@Thamsanqa stated:

"Never to be invited out again. Nkamo cutter off fast, embarrassment e kana mara."

@yolandankomo added:

"I don't care what she did, don't pull her clothes off."

