Gigi Lamayne clarified a viral video where she appeared to ignore fellow rapper Emtee at a basketball game

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting her actions and others criticising her for supposedly snubbing Emtee

Lamayne emphasised that she later high-fived Emtee after the video ended and urged against unnecessary drama

Award-winning rapper Gigi Lamayne has cleared the air on a video that has gone viral on social media where she was accused of ignoring fellow rapper Emtee at a basketball game.

Gigi Lamayne has explained what happened between her and Emtee. Image: @gigi_lamayne and @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne addresses rumours that she ignored Emtee

Gigi Lamayne found her name charting social media trends after a video of the rapper seemingly ignoring Emtee went viral on social media. The trending video shows Gigi arriving at the match and hugging Emtee's wife Nicole and their kids before taking her seat.

Taking to her X page, Gigi, real name Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney said fans only wanted to start drama with their comments. The star explained why she greeted Emtee's family first before saying hi to him. She wrote:

"That’s my family. Don’t start drama where it isn’t necessary. Unwritten rule: respect the queen mother too. Also, I high-fived him after this video stopped. but y'all want smoke in any way. Stop it."

Mzansi weighs in on Gigi's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Gigi's explanation. Some supported her and admitted that some trolls just wanted to stir drama. Others still accused her of giving Emtee a cold shoulder.

@Idyanikuwe said:

"This is how you greet. Don't hug the opposite gender out of respect. Nothing wrong here."

@StrAightMARVIN commented:

"These people just want attention Gigi."

@jaybug1313 wrote:

"People just want to create rubbish, you did absolutely nothing wrong."

@sabelostorm added:

"Passing him like he was a tree was rude, I don't care what you say."

@KrisisKrest commented:

"We are smart these days so there's no need to worry because it doesn't make sense to greet someone's wife and kids but leave him out."

Tino Chinyani shows support to Gigi Lamayne

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African-based Zimbabwean model and singer Tino Chinyani was among the many wellness enthusiasts who attended rapper and businesswoman Gigi Lamayne's event recently.

We all know Gigi Lamayne has been making major boss moves after launching her lux wellness IV Zeal Sandton. Gig has been encouraging fans and colleagues to visit her lounge and experience the services she is offering.

