This young lady shared a video of herself suffering all for the sake of beauty in a now-viral video that is making rounds on social media.

Woman shows off her painful locs

They say beauty is pain, and this woman learned it the hard way. In the footage shared by @moloto_k, the young lady can be seen standing in the bathroom, trying to put on her bonnet; however, she could not bring herself to do so as her hair was pulled so tight, causing her to feel an intense amount of pain.

The video of the young lady captured the attention of many online users as it gathered over 1.2 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within one day of its publication.

In her caption on TikTok, the woman revealed that she was "not okay."

SA is concerned for the young lady

Many people rushed to the woman's comments section with concerns, while others simply laughed it off.

Prissymaro said:

"Guys, be careful of these hairstyles. Traction alopecia is real."

BookswithShazz Booktok advised the woman, saying:

"On a serious note, if you don't take those off, you are going to lose your hair."

Mazekeen_jade wrote:

"Take it out, bro."

Users poked fun at the stunner, saying:

"Why is it parted like Moses parted the Red Sea?"

Mosia Naledi commented:

"Unbraid. Let them go at once."

Jessica Nyambi said:

"Unbraid my sister, losing your hair isn't worth it."

