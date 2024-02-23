A lady took to social media to showcase her beautiful braided hair in a TikTok video which went viral

In the clip, the young woman can be seen checking out her hair until she realised it is not the same length, leaving her in tears

Netizens reacted to the stunner's video as they rushed to her comments to poke fun at her, while others simply laughed it off

One woman left online users in stitches after she showcased the length of her braided hair, which did not match.

A woman cries over her hair

A clip posted by @uateugochi on TikTok shows the young lady sitting in what appears to be her bedroom. The woman was checking out her stunning braided hair. However, she quickly realised that the length of the hair was not matching. She attempted to double-check yet again by pushing her hair to the back and still came to the same conclusion.

As the video progressed, the young lady began to frown her face and start shouting out loud in disappointment. People in the comments were amused by her reaction as the video attracted over 433K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Online users in laughter

Many people loved the woman's video as they were amused by her reaction. Social media users rushed the comments to poke fun at the young lady.

The Nomad Oasis said:

"Hair was inspired by life, cousin no balance."

Hilly added:

"Not you thinking your head was the problem."

User wrote:

"I died when she put it back and brought everything forward again."

Kulu commented:

"Shawty went through 4 stages of grief there."

Syzpet simply said:

"Ok this is funny."

Woman in tears as hair salon visit takes an unexpected turn in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported on a South African woman who left the hair salon in tears after she went in to have her hair braided.

A video shared by @yolandashiyani2 on TikTok shows a young lady sitting in a chair at the salon. The hairdresser was standing behind her as she was combing her hair. The hairstyle asked @yolandashiyani2 questions regarding her hair, but she kept saying she did not know. As the clip continued, @yolandashiyani2 revealed that the hairdresser informed her that she had to cut her hair as it could not be braided.

