A woman rocked extra long hair, and many were mesmerised by TikTok video. Online users thought it was interesting to see.

A TikTok video shows a woman with a giant braid walking, and many had jokes. Image: @queenjackson0014

Source: TikTok

The video got over 70 000 likes from entertained netizens. Many left thousands of comments buzzing about her hair.

Woman rocks massive braid in TikTok video

@queenjackson0014 posted a video of a woman walking with braids that looked extra long. In the footage, her hair was sweeping the streets.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens in awe over long braid in TikTok video

Peeps were entertained by the woman's hair braided up in the clip. Netizens commented with jokes about the hairstyle. Read the funny comments below:

Fas said:

"The kid in me will step on it after recording."

BobbyForsythe wondered:

"For what?"

Vidash joked:

"I am not sure it's her money she used to braid."

Vivian Akua943 commented:

"Those rushing to the comment section, please you are stepping on the hair."

Nii Kpakpo added:

"With the way people spit on the ground ei."

Source: Briefly News