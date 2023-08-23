A woman left her hair untouched for a whole year and went viral when she went to the salon to get her afro fixed

TikTok viewers were fascinated by a video of the hairdresser who patiently worked on the matted hair

Many people away in disbelief as they watched the process of what the woman's hair went through to look normal again

A video shows how one woman left her braids intact for a year. The lady's salon visit received over 50 000 likes.

A TikTok video shows cornrows that were neglected for one year, and a hairdresser washed the hair. Image: @myblessedhands

Source: TikTok

Many netizens were in disbelief over some of the substances that stylists found in their hair. Other people left encouraging comments for people who may have the same hair problem.

Hairdresser transforms client's dirty hair

@myblessedhands posted one of her clients who had cornrows for one year. The video shows how overgrown the hairstyle was, and the hairdresser found bits of rust.

Online users amazed by hairdresser

People had lots of praise for the professional who took care of the coily hair. Many were gushing over the transformation.

duddlylove commented:

"She has a lot of beautiful hair."

Kitsune said:

"The new growth must be imacculate."

Jaz Moné wrote:

"That scalp looked CLEAN. You did that, blessed are your hands"

LeaTrice Renee gushed:

"So happy to see you provided a space for her release/heal that part of her. Good job on the all around service."

HotGirlXCityGirl added"

"Look at the her scalp in the after. I know she felt good."

Hair transformations go TikTok viral

Many people have to see other people change their hair drastically. Some TikTokkers' salon visits go wrong, and their experiences end up going viral.

