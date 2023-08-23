One mother looked like she was having a terrible time shopping with her fussy kid, who was driving her to the edge

The mum was with her child, who was in a bad mood as she made a scene in an aisle at Checkers

Online users had a lot to say after seeing the video of the mother trying to get a handle on her daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Many people were fascinated by a video showing the realistic side of parenting. A video captured the moment when one child was having a screaming session.

A TikTok video shows a child having a tantrum at Checkers, and many parents had advice for the mom. Image: @mama_motsi

Source: TikTok

The video received thousands of likes from online users who felt for the mum. Other people who commented on the video were parents who explained their creative solutions for tantrums.

Toddler's meltdown goes TikTok viral

A video posted by @mama_motsi shows the moment a child lay on the supermarket floor during a tantrum. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Parents discuss solutions for angry toddler

This lady's video left other parents triggered. Netizens who have children commented on the video and explained that they do not tolerate misbehaviour.

Big S said:

"I ignore and walk away."

karabolekhetho4 commented:

"Ey bandla, 7 years old this month and he has never!"

Natalie Moloi added:

"I have twins who are three. Took them shopping they cried for every item. So they are banned from the mall till they turn four."

siyambonga bell wrote:

"When they do that walk away, don't give negative behavior attention."

Mrs neyo added:

"My daughter made me cry today!"

Naughty toddlers leave netizens stressed

Most people like to have an inside look into the lives of parents. Online users are always interested to see how other parents deal with misbehaving.

"Bana le drama": Kid throws tantrum over gran leaving him, SA loves the show

Briefly News previously reported that a cute kid went TikTok viral for being up in arms that his grandmother left him. People were in stitches as they watched the kid lose it over his grandma going to Checkers.

The video garnered nearly 80 000 likes as the toddler's fit amused people. People commented with jokes about the boy's meltdown.

One child in a TikTok by @itsalwandechile fell to the floor after his grandmother left to go to Checkers. The boy was hysterical and started rolling on the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News