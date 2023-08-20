An adorable video shows a mother putting her twins to the test, curious to see if they would choose things the same way

The sisters were energetic and talkative while their mother tried to determine if they had anything in common

Many people were surprised to see how the twins did on the test, while others were curious about how the mom handles parenting her daughters

Cute twins had to answer some questions from their mum to test if they have a mental connection. Many people were fascinated to see if the sisters would give the same answers.

A TikTok video shows twins’ mental connection put to the test in a video. Image

Source: TikTok

The cute girls received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who were curious to know how the lady handles having twins.

Twins do telepathy test in TikTok video

Identical twin sisters' curious mum who wanted to see if they had a telepathic connection. The curious mother @the_maawu_twins asked her daughters to pick their favourite drinking bottles without one seeing what the other picked.

In the video, it was obvious that the twins sometimes had different tastes but made the same favourite picks thrice. Watch the video:

South African love cute kids

The video amused many people as they could see the girl's different personalities. Online users had many questions for the twin mum. A netizen asked how she tells her identical children apart, and she said one has two dimples while the other has one.

lungile.tshabalala was in awe:

"Two bodies one soul."

Amanda Sikiti commented:

"Talk about same same person."

Rue_mh said:

"Their telepathy was more in line with the positioning of the bottle."

Gogo Nomalwandle added:

"I have home made twins, my boy is four and my girl is three. Yey they want everything to be the same , the girl will cry for Spiderman clothes.

yumoh wondered:

"Bathong how do you tell them apart?"

shammie Shamatla based:

"So you buy everything twice?"

Children's antics go TikTok viral

Online users are always keen to see happy children. One kid went viral for simply being adorable while dancing.

Source: Briefly News