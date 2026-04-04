On Friday, 3 April 2026, rising songstress Naledi Aphiwe confirmed that she had fired her manager

In a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram account, the Metro FM award winner shared why she had parted ways with her manager

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting her decision and others questioning it

Naledi Aphiwe fired her manager. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Facebook

Rising award-winning songstress Naledi Aphiwe has announced changes to her management team.

Years after American musician Chris Brown sampled her voice on one of his songs, Naledi Aphiwe’s stock has continued to rise in the South African music industry.

The musician, who broke a record at the Metro FM Awards in 2025, has recently been in the news for the wrong reasons.

On Friday, 3 April 2026, Naledi Aphiwe took to her official Instagram account and shared that she had made a few professional changes. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Sometimes stepping away is necessary for growth and peace of mind. I’m choosing alignment, clarity, and a team that reflects where I’m going. Thank you to everyone who continues to support and respect my journey. It truly means everything. 🤍🙂”

Naledi Aphiwe explains why she walked away from her manager

In a statement, the musician shared why she parted ways with her previous manager, Londiwe Mncwabe. Naledi said the decision to fire Mncwabe was made after a series of events, which she said she could not reveal out of respect for all parties involved.

“After careful consideration, I would like to confirm that I am no longer working with Londiwe Mncwabe. This decision follows a series of events that have taken place over the past few weeks. While I believe it is important to be transparent with my supporters, colleagues, and partners, I have also chosen to keep certain details private out of respect for all parties involved,” part of the statement reads.

In the statement, Naledi Aphiwe emphasised that Londiwe Mncwabe is no longer her manager and does not represent her in any capacity. She directed all communications and booking inquiries to her new manager or herself.

“Moving forward, I kindly ask that any communication regarding my work, including bookings, collaborations, brands, and public relations, be directed to me or my current management team only. Londiwe Mncwabe is no longer affiliated with my brand or professional activities, and she is not authorised to represent me in any capacity,” the statement further reads.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Naledi Aphiwe confirms managerial change

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some applauded her for taking the step, others suggested who she should employ as her new manager.

Here are some of the comments:

gah_sondiya asked:

“Who was typing this letter, Aibo 😢 purely structured, the space.”

lihle_ndimande remarked:

“I loved the relationship you had with Sis Londi, but you deserve the best management team in the game. People who can help you manage your brand and are impeccable with crisis management. It can only get better from here. 2026 is your year, baby; you are very bold.”

its_sherzy said:

“Please consider @thuthu_buttons.”

Naledi Aphiwe announced her split from her manager. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Source: Facebook

Naledi Aphiwe shares REGENT acceptance letter

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Naledi Aphiwe shared her acceptance letter from REGENT Business School.

Naledi Aphiwe shared which degree she would be studying towards as she embarks on a new journey.

Source: Briefly News