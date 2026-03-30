A South African travel creator explored a remote Fulani tribe in Nigeria, showcasing their daily life and traditions

The video offered a rare glimpse into a community living far from modern city life, and her storytelling approach focused on culture

Mzansi praised her bravery and willingness to explore unfamiliar spaces respectfully and appreciated how she continues to highlight African cultures authentically

Travel content usually shows the glamorous side of exploring new places, but sometimes it’s the quieter, more real moments that leave a lasting impression. One creator took people somewhere completely different, far from what many are used to seeing.

Popi Sibiya on the left posed behind a girafee. Image: @popi_sibiya

Source: TikTok

Content creator @popi_sibiya posted a video on 29 March 2026 during her visit to Nigeria, where she explored the life of the Fulani tribe in a remote area, and the experience had people talking. Known for her travel content, she took a different route by showing a side of life that many rarely get to see.

The vlog gave viewers a glimpse into a community that lives far from modern city life, without the usual things like television or everyday conveniences people are used to. Instead, the focus was on culture, tradition and how the community lives day to day. It was simple, raw, and even learning about their food.

Exploring culture beyond modern everyday life

User @popi_sibiya’s approach to storytelling stood out, as she didn’t just observe but fully immersed herself in the environment. She has built her brand around edutainment, and this was a clear example of that, blending education and storytelling in a way that felt natural and engaging.

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Mzansi applauded her bravery, with many saying it takes courage to step into unfamiliar spaces and share those experiences respectfully. Others appreciated how she continues to highlight African cultures, showing that there is so much diversity and beauty across the continent.

The screenshot on the left showed Fulani women carrying a basket and pot on their heads. Image: @popi_sibiya

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi said

Mmathapelo Randy Machika said:

“Popi, you should visit Mpumalanga, KwaNdebele this winter, we are having some interesting events.”

Ms Tshwanelo Fokazi commented:

“I love her content so much! She helps appreciate the diversity of the human race. ❤️”

Deetranada26 said:

“First time seeing you on my fyp but I'm definitely following you. 😘 💯”

Bee wrote:

“Mkhaya, I want to see you on Netflix by the end of this year.”

L.M asked:

“Why don't you have a YouTube channel, Popi? 😕”

lifestylebytabby said:

“Sweetest person ever. ❤️”

Maitesarah6 commented:

“She is very brave, I can't. 😭😭😭”

Godide said:

“She definitely deserves more than 100k likes on her content ngeke she's very good.”

PennyKiti wrote:

“Popi, you're the best. 🥰🥰”

Nkcubeko Mjikeliso commented:

“Really heartwarming seeing people's different cultures and traditions around the Globe, it's different, thus exciting to see.

3 Other Briefly News stories about Popi Sibiya

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Popi Sibiya casually discussed the emotional realities of solo travelling, detailing how she manages loneliness while exploring the world.

Popi Sibiya documented her journey through a rural community in India, participating in local customs, including breakfast preparation and a dance party.

Source: Briefly News