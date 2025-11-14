A South African travel creator, Popi Sibiya, documented her journey through a rural community in India, participating in local customs, including breakfast preparation and a dance party

The vibrant clip of The Popi Show was shared on TikTok and garnered massive praise for its informative and engaging content

Social media users were fascinated by the cultural exposure and thanked the creator for sharing her journey, saying she deserved her own reality show

A vibrant digital series showcasing an unconventional journey to the Siddi Community, Indians of African descent, captivated social media users, providing an authentic look into life in rural India.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @popi_sibiya, highlighted the beauty of blending into new cultures, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from an online audience who were in awe of the creator's natural charm, humility and amazing personality.

The video begins with Popi being humorously woken up by an Indian woman, whom she jokingly referred to as her mother-in-law. After bathing, they went to pray, and then it was time to prepare breakfast. She sat on the floor next to the low-height stove, where she fried dough and made something that resembled fat cakes. Following breakfast, she and the woman visited a neighbour's home, where they exchanged cultural songs.

The Popi Show explores rural India

The adventure continued when a man was filmed climbing up a tree to harvest red ants for consumption. After gathering some of the ants, TikTok user @popi_sibiya accidentally dropped her ant collection when they began crawling on her. Undeterred, she tried again, and when offered the delicacy, she tasted them alive, describing the unique flavour as similar to lime. The experience concluded with a joyous mini-celebration, during which more family members came to welcome her, and they all spent the evening dancing.

SA love Popi’s content

The comments section was flooded with praise for Popi's commitment to informative content and dedication to learning about other cultures. Many viewers said she deserved a larger platform, calling on SABC and Netflix not to sleep on the opportunity. Some noted how beautifully she interacts with different communities, seamlessly blends in, while educating her followers about diverse cultures. Others were shocked that she ate live red ants, with many expressing amazement at her courage.

User @The Resolute commented:

"This is true anthropology ❤️. Popi goes inside a community, blends in and educates us so much 👏🏽."

User @Tay shared:

"This girl is underrated. She delivers premium content back-to-back."

User @dlaudiacasilva said:

"We need a Netflix show ASAP."

User @Ntombie commented:

"Popi, you are the girl ❤. I love this and how you blend well with all these people. Now, I know there are Africans in India. You're also doing it for us😊."

User @🎀Siskayletso🎀 shared:

"Premium content."

User @siskampinchy97 added:

"Yhe fazi zimbovane ezi zitaste ngathi yi lime (is it the ants that taste like lime) 👀?"

User @BusisiweMngadi said:

"You deserve a TV show 🥺. 🥰 Asoze (never) Poppy."

