Travel influencer Siphelele "Popi" Sibiya casually discussed the emotional realities of solo travelling, detailing how she manages loneliness while exploring the world

During an appearance on Podcast and Chill , the content creator clarified her stance on modern dating, stating that she prefers the flexibility of casual hookups over the constraints of traditional, long-term relationships while travelling

Her honest remarks about her personal life sparked a viral conversation online, drawing a wide range of reactions, from humour to debate, as viewers weigh in on her approach to romance

Known for her fearless solo adventures, travel influencer Siphelele "Popi" Sibiya is making waves for her equally bold take on modern dating.

Popi has carved out a unique niche as a digital nomad, serving as a travel influencer whose work focuses on solo exploration and uncovering hidden gems in Africa. Through her documentary-style content on The Popi Show, she provides an unfiltered look at the challenges and triumphs of life on the road.

In a recently resurfaced interview on Podcast and Chill from December 2023, the viral sensation spoke about her personal life and how she navigates loneliness while travelling.

When pressed by MacG about her romantic life on the road, Popi didn't shy away from the topic, clarifying that she opts for casual hookups to fulfil her needs while navigating her nomadic lifestyle.

"If I meet some guys, I'm open to having sex on the road. I believe it's important for women."

Popi revealed that although she has previously expressed a desire for a boyfriend to her viewers, she now admits that the logistical challenges of constant travel make casual hookups a far more practical solution for her. She explained that she was depriving herself of human connections.

"So I was like, I'm going to open myself to sex, and if I meet a consenting adult, then we can vibe."

While she frequently offers fans an all-access look at her adventures on her travel channel, The Popi Show, this marked the first time those not subscribed to her channel learned the content creator’s unfiltered perspective on relationships and her preference for casual connections over commitment.

Popi’s unfiltered honesty didn’t go unnoticed, as social media users weighed in with a mix of humour and surprise.

Social media erupts over Popi Sibiya's revelations

The online community had plenty to say about Popi's statements. Read some of their comments below.

IrvinNdlovu1 defended Popi Sibiya:

"She's human after all."

Tammy_thee_Godd speculated:

"And I’m sure she doesn’t care."

leratomooo suggested:

"Some things should be kept a secret."

Meanwhile, loyal subscribers to her channel confirmed her statements, revealing that Popi has always remained open about her sex life during her travels, which highlighted her commitment to transparency and her refusal to curate a sanitised version of her life for the public.

